Hays County reports two new COVID-19 fatalities
September 23, 2020
The Hays County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 fatalities Sept. 23, A Buda man in his 70s and a San Marcos woman in her 60s. The total number of fatalities in the county is 54.
The county also reports 19 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,818, active cases in the county to 1,634 and recoveries to 4,130.
San Marcos, Kyle and Buda have 533, 702 and 280 active cases, respectively.
According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 26,348 with no pending tests. The total number of hospitalizations is 180 and total current hospitalizations is 23 after seven patients were admitted.
The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.
Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.
