Hays County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

The Hays County Health Department reports 11 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 recoveries Aug. 25, 2020, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,308, active cases to 2,393 and recoveries to 2,870.

San Marcos has the highest number of active cases in the county at 1,020. Kyle and Buda have 863 and 348 active cases, respectively.

According to Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the total number of received negative tests in the county is now 23,702 with 31 tests still pending. The total number of hospitalizations is 138 and total current hospitalizations is 17 after four patients were admitted and five were discharged. There have been 45 fatalities in the county.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place Aug. 24-29 at San Marcos High School and at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle. Testing will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at both sites.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

