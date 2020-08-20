Hays County to offer free COVID-19 testing
August 20, 2020
Hays County announced free six-day COVID-19 testing sites starting Aug. 24 in San Marcos and Kyle.
The San Marcos site will be located at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road. The Kyle locations will be located at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohlers Crossing.
Testing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Aug. 24-29 at both locations. Sites will be walk-up only with no appointment necessary, available to all ages. Results are expected between 72-96 hours.
