Texas State to release COVID-19 dashboard

A file photo of a sign with instructions for helping reduce the spread of COVID-19, sitting near the Undergraduate Academic Center building at Texas State.

Texas State is planning to release a COVID-19 dashboard with the number of positive cases reported to the university from students, staff and faculty, and cases confirmed by the Student Health Center.

The dashboard, which will be updated daily, will be included in Texas State’s Roadmap to Return. An official announcement from the university about the dashboard will be made in the near future.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as any additional information is released.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 106 times, 106 visits today