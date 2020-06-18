Trauth announces road map for

University President Denise Trauth announced the Texas State roadmap to return to campus, a phased plan for delivering a combination of face-to-face, online and hybrid instruction in summer II and the fall semesters.

The roadmap includes the following:

According to an email from Truath, the majority of summer II courses will be offered remotely based on the decision of individual instructors and the delivery method required by the course, citing laboratory-based courses as requiring face-to-face. Currently, 1,149 sections of courses will be offered during summer II. Of these, 725 sections will be delivered remotely or in a hybrid format.

According to Trauth, about 5,000 students will be on campus in face-to-face classes during summer II.

“At our peak time, we will have about 1,950 students on the San Marcos Campus in class at the same time. So, we will use about five percent of our built capacity at any given point in time,” Trauth said.

Trauth emphasized the required use of face coverings, stating they provide the best protection from the spread of COVID-19.

Referencing the increased number of positive cases, Trauth said Texas State is preparing for the likelihood of an increase in the number of positive cases in the university community. She said, “Although we cannot eliminate the risk of infection entirely, we can take action to mitigate the risk. We still have a couple of months before the launch of our fall semester, and this gives us needed time to improve our collective behaviors and reverse these current trends.”

Trauth said she and Texas State’s chief medical officer Dr. Emilio Carranco are now using a scenario-based decision planning framework to guide future university operations. Four scenarios have been identified to indicate the severity of COVID-19 transmission and the resulting implications for the university. The scenarios are low alert, moderate alert, high alert and very high alert. Very high alert is what the university faced at the height of the 2020 spring semester, the low alert is described as the “new normal.”

Over the next two weeks, the following webinars will be held to further detail plans to continue face-to-face instruction:

Health, Wellness, and Safety for Supervisors

June 29, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Health, Wellness, and Safety for Faculty

June 30, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Health, Wellness, and Safety – Experts Field Your Questions

July 2, 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 5 times, 5 visits today