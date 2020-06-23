President Trauth announces summer II course delivery plan

Texas State President Denise Trauth announced a plan for course delivery during the Summer II session with the goal of reducing the number of students on campus.

The university will expand the number of courses available in remote and hybrid formats. Faculty are encouraged to make decisions regarding a change from face-to-face to remote or hybrid course delivery by June 29.

According to an email from Trauth, the university is built for 38,000 students, and at the peak time this summer, 1,950 students will be on campus. This means only 5% of the campus’ total capacity will be used.

Trauth also stressed the importance of continuing to wear cloth face coverings when on campus, as per university policy.

Details on the university’s ‘Roadmap to return’ can be found here.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Did you like this story? Share it on Flipboard

Viewed 108 times, 108 visits today