Hays County reports five new cases of COVID-19, 11 recover

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 May 11, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 209 as the total active cases decreased to 67.

As of 4 p.m., May 11, 11 more people recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, totaling 140 recovered cases. Received negative test results increased by 38, totaling 1,957 negative tests; 108 tests are pending. The majority of the pending tests are from this past weekend’s free testing in Wimberley and Dripping Springs.

Four people are currently hospitalized, and COVID-19-related fatalities in the county remain at two.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 33 and 20, respectively.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

