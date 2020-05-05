Free COVID-19 testing locations to open May 10

Two free COVID-19 testing locations will be available in Wimberley and Dripping Springs beginning May 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals seeking a test will need to go through a health screening test first to receive an appointment; once approved for an appointment, specific site locations will be shared. Indigent and uninsured residents on the western side of the county can utilize this service.

According to Hays County Local Health Department Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the health screening will check for symptoms including fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and nasal congestion.

Schneider said preregistration will begin May 9. The county will provide the website and call number for registration on its website, along with Facebook and Twitter beginning at 8 a.m., the same day.

The free COVID-19 testing is through a partnership with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Army National Guard. Testing at the two sites will be conducted by the Texas Army National Guard.

The University Star will continue to provide COVID-19 updates as additional information is released.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

