Hays County reports four new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Hays County Local Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 May 8, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 203 as the total active cases decreased to 72.

As of 4 p.m. May 8, seven more people recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, totaling 129 recovered cases. Since yesterday, 100 negative test results were received, totaling 1,919 negative tests, and 11 tests are pending.

Four people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. There has been a total of two COVID-19-related fatalities in the county after a Wimberley woman in her 90s died Thursday, May 7.

Kyle and San Marcos remain the cities with the highest number of active cases at 37 and 20, respectively.

