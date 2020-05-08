Hays County reports second COVID-19 fatality

The Hays County Local Health department confirmed the county’s second COVID-19-related death May 8, a Wimberley woman in her 90s.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the individual was hospitalized two weeks ago and died Thursday, May 7. According to a press release, the health department will not be releasing any additional information about the individual.

Individuals concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512.393.5520. For additional information about COVID-19, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services or the Centers for Disease Control website.

