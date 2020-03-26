COVID-19 hotline available for Hays County residents

The City of San Marcos announced that in an effort to address a rising tide of questions and concerns about the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), The Hays County Local Health Department, in conjunction with The City of San Marcos, has established a call center to respond to questions from Hays County residents.

According to the release, residents may call the hotline at 512.393.5525 with non-emergency COVID-19 questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Spanish speakers will be available. You can also check online for symptoms, prevention, and treatment at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html in English and Spanish.

“Callers will be placed into an automated system when calling in to the hotline. If you are a Hays County resident, select one (1),” the release states. “You will then be placed in the queue for the next available operator to assist in answering any questions. Call Center personnel will answer frequently asked questions about symptoms, possible testing, and self-isolation.”

If you are experiencing symptoms or concerned that you have been exposed to the virus, please call your health care professional to determine next steps. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1.

