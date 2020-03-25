City to close playscapes, dog park, skate park and restrooms due to COVID-19
March 25, 2020
The City of San Marcos announced yesterday in a press release that it would be closing the Children’s Park Playscape, City Park Playscape, all neighborhood park playscapes, Dog Park, and Skate Park; in an effort to encourage social distancing and discourage social gathering.
“Out of an abundance of caution, all public restroom facilities and water fountains in all city parks and natural areas will also be closed and shutoff until further notice. All closures will be effective March 23, at 11:00 p.m.,” the release read.
According to the release, all other parks and natural areas remain open for active use within the current permitted constraints of social and physical distancing. Groups are limited to 10 people or fewer with recommendations to maintain at least six feet between individuals.
For more information about COVID-19 and the response from the city, visit our website: https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/covid19info. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].