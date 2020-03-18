(Audio Story) Spring Break: A Blast from the Past

Rebecca Harrell and Liliana Perez
March 18, 2020

Spring break is finally among us: A time to relax, have fun and remember the times of past spring breaks. Listen to these Texas State students talk about their most memorable Spring Break moments. Stay safe, and have a great break.

Contributors:
Lauren Rivera, sophomore political science major
Kilah Shofner, senior criminal justice major
Ben McCormick, MFA graduate student
Taylor Jackson, junior English major
Alejandro Ibarra, senior finance major

Music: Waves (produced by Riddiman)

Graphic by Rebecca Harrell

