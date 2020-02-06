City Council passes new development with affordable rental housing

City officials meeting in the San Marcos City Council Chamber discussing the prospective development at the intersection of South Old Bastrop Highway and Rattler Road, February 4, 2020.

The San Marcos City Council passed the Lantana on Bastrop Multifamily Housing Project Feb. 4 meeting alongside various amended city service agreements.

The now-approved Lantana on Bastrop project consists of a multifamily development with affordable rental housing. The construction will be located at the intersection of South Old Bastrop Highway and Rattler Road.

Lantana on Bastrop will include at least 76 three-bedroom units, three ADA accessible units and an unspecified number of single-bedroom units. Additional details on the project can be found on the city council’s website.

Additionally, the council renewed lawn services with TruGreen/Outdoor Home Services, agreeing to a total contract payment of $142,520.24 when all annual renewals are combined. The contract was approved effective immediately.

The council’s Mitigation Action Plan includes a Blanco Riverine Flood Mitigation Project, which received additional professional services in order to progress the project from the preliminary engineering phase through the preparation of construction documents.

The city’s contract with Halff Associates was amended to add $1,194,262.50 to the funding, bringing the contract’s total funds to $1,954,120.10. Additional information can be seen on the council’s website.

San Marcos City Council meets every first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The agenda can be accessed through the Agenda Center on the City of San Marcos website.

