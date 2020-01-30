Quad Talk: Coronavirus
January 30, 2020
On this week’s #QuadTalk, we asked students if they think it’s likely the coronavirus will reach #SMTX and if they fear the possibility.
Filmed and edited by Hannah Thompson and Rebecca Harrell
Edited by Hannah Thompson and Gabriela Martinez
Quad Talk intro by Rebecca Harrell
