Quad Talk: Coronavirus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On this week’s #QuadTalk, we asked students if they think it’s likely the coronavirus will reach #SMTX and if they fear the possibility.

Filmed and edited by Hannah Thompson and Rebecca Harrell

Edited by Hannah Thompson and Gabriela Martinez

Quad Talk intro by Rebecca Harrell

For more content, visit our website at www.universitystar.com. or follow us on social media @universitystar.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today