(Audio Story) The 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Celebration

On Jan. 21, 2020, Texas State students, faculty and administration attended the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Celebration to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The event featured refreshments, a photo area, an art exhibit—Invictus— by Chino Angles, performances and speeches by Texas State students and administration.

This audio story allows the natural sound from the event and additional interviews to tell some of what took place.

By Jaden Edison

