Haven issued new stop work order

Gallery | 3 Photos Laura Figi Haven made claims to open in time for the last fall semester but still has no live-in tenants.

Haven on Thorpe Lane was issued a new stop work order Jan. 10, which has since been removed; workers could be seen on the property as of today.

Haven, which has delayed move-in after making claims to open in time for the last fall semester, emailed prospective tenants that same day, Jan. 10, revealing names of roommates and unit numbers but still has yet to announce a date or time frame for moving in.

The stop work order was issued by Chief Building Official Paul Hinrichs after furniture was illegally moved into the building.

The stop work order prohibits anyone from being on site, “except for those tasked with removing furniture from the property,” and “no work shall resume until the CBO verifies, by inspection, that all furniture has been removed.”

The complex was previously issued a stop work order because it lacked correct permits on Nov. 22.

Imogene Daily, theater sophomore, was placed in temporary housing at the Junction by Haven. Haven has been paying her rent since she moved in.

Daily said management at the Junction is helpful, but has been kept in the dark by Haven.

“The Junction staff is wonderful,” Daily said. “They told me they are pretty much ignoring what Haven tells them and they are happy to hold us until June, when leases are up.”

Though the situation is not ideal, Daily said she enjoys her roommates at the Junction and is thankful not to have to pay rent since last semester.

“I’m still cautiously almost optimistic about (the situation),” Daily said. “I think they need to stop lying to us or at least give us more of the truth.”

Blake Brewen, computer information systems junior, said moving in the middle of the semester would not only disrupt his school schedule but be nearly impossible.

“It’s not like I just have people on the reg who are willing to help,” Brewen said. “It would definitely disrupt my semester. You don’t want to have to worry about where you’re going to lay your head at night when you’re going to school.”

Brewen said he is afraid the complex will announce an immediate move-in without enough notice.

“We were given absolutely no warning or measure that they were getting close to completion,” Brewen said. “The whole Haven situation is something I just put on the backburner in my life because it was so quiet for so long. It’s sort of a panicking feeling because it’s another thing I have to deal with.”

The Haven on Thorpe Lane apartment complex was an advertising partner with The University Star during the 2018 and 2019 school year. The University Star will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

