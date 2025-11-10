53° San Marcos
Mass suspensions handed out following postgame fight with Louisiana

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Editor
November 10, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne running onto the field before kickoff against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils won 34-15.

As the Nov. 8 football game between Texas State and Louisiana reached its final seconds, Louisiana lined up in victory formation and took a knee to kill the clock. The action on the field, however, was far from over. 

As the clock struck zeros, members of each side engaged in a postgame fight. The initial scuffle was confined to the field, but it quickly escalated up to the team tunnels and back near the locker room area.

Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne and Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux each offered thoughts on the post-game fights, but took different tones regarding the incident. 

“Every time we play a game, the other team comes after us, so it’s a part of it,” Kinne said. “I was proud of the guys for the way that we got away and got out of there.” 

While Kinne’s response sounded like praise for his team, Desormeaux was much more critical of Texas State’s actions. 

“It pisses me off the way the game ended…it was classless on their part…that’s a really crappy way for a football game to end,” Desormeaux said. 

Kinne eventually condemned the actions of some of his players later on. 

“We had some guys respond the right way, we had some guys not respond the right way,” Kinne said. “[We] have to learn how to respond better…that kind of behavior won’t be tolerated.” 

As a result of the fight, 13 total players were suspended; six from Texas State and seven from Louisiana. 

From Texas State, defensive end Tymere Jackson (two games), cornerback Khamari Terell (one game), offensive lineman Justin DeLeon (one game), defensive linemen Kyran Bourda (one game), J.P. Deeter (one game)  and Devarrick Woods (one game) were all suspended. 

On the Louisiana side, safeties Tyree Skipper (remainder of season), Courtline Flowers (one game), Colin Jacob (one game) and Kody Jackson (one game), linebacker Kailep Edwards (one game), wide receiver Evan Stroman (one game)  and defensive lineman De’Antonio Lesueur (one game) have all been suspended. 

Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell released a statement on the incident. 

“Our program takes this matter seriously and understands the importance of representing our university with integrity, both on and off the field,” Coryell said. “We are committed to learning from this experience, strengthening our discipline, and ensuring that our actions consistently reflect the values of our institution and our community.”



