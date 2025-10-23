Women’s golf places ninth in Jim West Challenge

The Texas State women’s golf team only had to drive a few miles to compete in the Jim West Challenge at Kissing Tree Golf Course in San Marcos, Texas, where they wrapped up the first half of their season.

“Thank you to the whole West family, they make this tournament happen for us at Texas State,” Head Coach Par Nilsson said. “We’re very thankful for that.”

The Bobcats finished ninth overall, shooting 11-over 875 (298-292-285), with their best play coming in the final round, shooting 3-under with help from freshman Grace Quintanilla and senior Briana LeMaire, having good finishes to their days, shooting 3-under and 2-under, respectively.

Quintanilla finished tied for 14th place, shooting 2-under 214 (74-71-69) and led the Bobcat lineup for a second time this season. She also had a team-high 11 birdies en route to her best showing of 2025.

LeMaire (72-72-70–214) competed individually, but she also finished at 2-under and tied for 14th place with Quintanilla. LeMaire also had her best showing of the season, never going above par in any round and tied for the most eagles with three.

Senior Yvonne Chamness shot 216 (75-69-72), giving her an even par on the day as she tied for 20th place. Chamness shot 3-under in the second round to lead Texas State.

Freshman Mana Hersperger shot 3-over 219 (72-75-72) to give her a 25th-place finish and her best outing of her career.

“I’m proud of the team for fighting it out and battling all day today,” Nilsson said. “We didn’t have our best tournament start, but they did a good job fighting until the end of the tournament.”

The Bobcats finished the fall portion of their schedule and will not resume action until this upcoming spring on Feb. 2-3 at Landa Park in New Braunfels, Texas, where they host the Texas State Invitational.