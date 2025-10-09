Master's Fair
93° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcats set for homecoming war with Trojans

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Editor
October 9, 2025
Abel Barcenas
Texas State freshman cornerback Greg Gipson Jr. is on the field pregame before Texas State’s game against Nicholls State, Saturday, Sep. 20, 2025. Texas State won 35-3.

Texas State football (3-2, 0-1 SBC) is set for a homecoming clash with the Troy Trojans (3-2, 1-0 SBC) Saturday, Oct. 11, at UFCU Stadium.

The Bobcats return to San Marcos, likely with a sour taste in their mouths, sitting at 0-1 in the Sun Belt after falling 31-30 to Arkansas State. It wasn’t just a one point loss for the Bobcats, it was a loss in a game Texas State was a nearly two-touchdown favorite at 13.5 points.

Despite losing a game they were favored in by 13.5 points, the Bobcats’ recipe for success looked the same against Arkansas State as it has all season, and likely how it will look against Troy, which is score a lot of points. 

By now, opposing coaches, players and fans know the Bobcats’ identity is one that hinges on scoring fast and scoring often. Through five games, Texas State is among the best offenses in the country, ranking inside the top 25 in total offense with 456.6 yards per game. For reference, Texas State’s total offense numbers are better than the #1 and #2 ranked teams in the country: Ohio State and Miami.

But the Bobcats’ defensive efficiency and output are still lacking compared to their offense. While there has been some improvement in the defensive numbers from the beginning of the season, Texas State is still ranked in the bottom half of the country in total defense. The Bobcat defense ranks 88th in the country, giving up 382 yards per game to its opponents. For a team with aspirations of winning the Sun Belt on its way out, the defense has to find ways to buck up.

Luckily for Texas State, Troy’s offense isn’t the most daunting unit in the Sun Belt. The Trojans are ranked 115th in the country out of 134 teams in total offense. Troy is amassing just 322.8 yards per game and ranks 11th out of 14 teams in the Sun Belt, only scoring 22.6 points per game.

Troy will have the edge between the two defensive units. Troy ranks in the top 50 in the country in total defense, giving up just under 330 yards of offense per game. The Trojans also rank third in the Sun Belt, giving up 23.2 points per game to their opponents. If Troy holds Texas State to that average, they’ll likely be in good shape, but it won’t be an easy task. On paper, Texas State will be the best offense the Trojan defense has faced this year.

Troy is coming off a 31-24 overtime victory over South Alabama and will be looking to ruin Texas State’s homecoming, a week when the Bobcats cannot afford to lose if they want to stay on a path toward a Sun Belt championship.

For Texas State, early-season predictions had them as favorites in the Sun Belt, but last week’s loss threw an early wrench in the Bobcats’ chances to win the title on their way out. This week’s match against Troy figures to be about more than homecoming; it will also be about the Bobcats correcting course, getting back into form and playing like a team that is a conference favorite.

Texas State is set for a homecoming battle with Troy at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 at UFCU Stadium. The game will be streaming on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse meets with the Fall 2025 Senate Advisory Group to address their concerns about due process, academic freedom and faculty morale, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, at the J.C. Kellam Administration Building.
Senate Advisory Group questions Damphousse, Provost about academic freedom, due process
logo
Elimination of LGBTQ+ course threatens TXST students
Texas State President Kelly Damphousse leads the walkout prior to kickoff versus Eastern Michigan Saturday. Aug. 30, 2025, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats won 52-27.
A look inside TXST football's viral motorcycle tradition
Ending HSI grants impacts research funding
Ending HSI grants impacts research funding
Texas State volleyball team celebrates from the sidelines after watching their teammates score a point, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-0 against Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
'Rally at the Net' hypes up volleyball game
Texas State golfer Yvonne Chamness at the Sam Golden Classic.
Chamness finishes runner-up at Ron Moore Intercollegiate
More in football
The Texas State football team lines up against Arkansas State during the game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Jim Wacker Field at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats can’t get it done, upset by Arkansas State in 4th quarter thriller
The Texas State offensive line, lines up at the line of scrimmage against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats beat The Red Wolves 41-9.
Bobcats set to tangle with Red Wolves in final Sun Belt opener
Texas State running back Lincoln Pare tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown, Saturday, Sep. 20, against Nicholls State at UFCU Stadium. Texas State beat Nicholls 35-3
Texas State blows out Nicholls, wins "Battle for the Paddle"
The Texas State football team waits in the tunnel to take the field Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Breaking down how Texas State football has fared through the first three weeks of the season
Texas State's defense prepares for Arizona State to snap the ball, Saturday, Sep. 13, 2025 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, AZ.
Sun Devils scorch Bobcats in blowout victory
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne on the sideline prior to the second half kicking off against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats beat Eastern Michigan 52-27.
Texas State lands first ever four star high school commitment
More in Sports
Texas State forward Constance Agyemang (17) attempting to dribble pass a Louisiana-Lafayette defender, Oct. 5, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State and Louisiana tied 1-1.
Texas State Soccer strikes late to draw match against Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-0 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Bobcats win four set battle with the Trojans
Texas State soccer players Annabelle Fisher (Left, 28), Constance Agyemang (Center, 17) and Sydney Bassa (Right, 24) celebrate a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State keeps up hot stretch against Arkansas State
Texas State volleyball team lines up for player announcements before the game, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Arizona State won 3-2 sets.
Sun Belt outlook: conference titles there for the taking
Texas State men's golf at the Sandestin Collegiate Classic.
Ben Loveard leads the Bobcats at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational
Texas State senior libero Maggie Walsh (2) digs the ball, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-0.
Texas State Volleyball nets first conference win this season with sweep of Louisiana
Donate to The University Star