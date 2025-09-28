73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State Volleyball nets first conference win this season with sweep of Louisiana

Paige Wilson, Sports Reporter
September 28, 2025
Libby Allen
Texas State senior libero Maggie Walsh (2) digs the ball, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-0.

Texas State swept the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 31-29, 25-19, 25-18 Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena to claim their first win in the Sunbelt Conference this season. Outside hitters Samantha Wunsch and Nina Moorer led the team with 14 kills apiece.

Both teams battled back and forth in the first set, but the Bobcats came up from behind and took the set 31-29. Wunsch had her second consecutive double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs, which helped the Bobcats take the set. In this set, Wunsch had eight kills on 13 swings. Helping the Bobcats’ offense, Sophomore Anna Blaine had 14 assists and Freshman Britton Finley tallied six digs.

In the second set, the Bobcats forced the Ragin’ Cajuns into eight attack errors, which put Louisiana into a negative attack percentage. Texas State took the second set 25-19. The Bobcats had an attack line of .300 to end the second set. Freshman Adioson Ozuna had four kills in this set.

The Bobcats took the final set 25-18 to complete the sweep of the Ragin’ Cajuns and split the weekend series.

Texas State will hit the road to face Troy on October 2nd and 3rd. Both matches will take place at 6 p.m. The matches will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior midfielder Chloe Jones (13) kicks the ball down the field against Georgia State Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State won 2-1.
Texas State soccer complete dramatic comeback in 2-1 win against Georgia State
Texas State senior outside hitter Maggie Walsh (2) approaches for a kill, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Arizona State takes the win 3-2 sets.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns in Sun Belt opener
The Texas State men's golf team at the Sandestin College Classic in Destin, Florida.
Sakke Siltala leads team in the Sandestin Collegiate Classic
University Star logo
Texas State to reinstate fired history professor after judge grants temporary restraining order
Star file photo of Old Main
Damphousse releases statement to students addressing free speech activities, racist threats
Terminated associate history professor Thomas Alter (Center) raises his fist at a rally calling for his reinstatement on Thursday Sept. 25, 2025, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.
Unions, elected officials hold rally calling for reinstatement of fired history professor
More in Sports
Texas State animal science junior Maite Curiel spars off with a partner during open gym practice Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at the SMASH MMA gym.
Collaboration leads to growth of Bobcat Boxing
Texas State golfers Yvonne Chamness and Grace Quintanilla at the Sam Golden Invitational.
Grace Quintanilla leads way for Bobcats at Schooner Fall Classic
Texas State junior forward Constance Agyemang (17) celebrating a goal versus Stephen F. Austin, 28 Aug., 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Ghanaian duo helping take Texas State soccer to the next level
Texas State junior midfielder Victoria Meza (4) prepares for the next play, Thursday, September 4, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. Texas State tied with Oklahoma 1-1.
Meza's game winner helps Bobcats defeat Trojans in SBC home opener
Texas State volleyball team lines up for player announcements before the game, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Arizona State takes the win 3-2.
Bobcat volleyball goes 1-2 over weekend in Palo Alto
Texas State running back Lincoln Pare tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown, Saturday, Sep. 20, against Nicholls State at UFCU Stadium. Texas State beat Nicholls 35-3
Texas State blows out Nicholls, wins "Battle for the Paddle"
More in volleyball
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after a great play during their game against Arizona State, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Arizona State takes the win 3-2 sets.
Bobcats snap skid, sweep Incarnate Word to close out Texas State Invitational
Texas State volleyball team celebrates after a great play during their game against Arizona State, Thursday, September 11, 2025 at Strahan Arena. Arizona State takes the win 3-2 sets.
Texas State volleyball drops second game in the Texas State Invitational
Texas State's volleyball team celebrates winning a point during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State volleyball takes first game of Southwest Showdown
Texas State's volleyball team celebrates winning a point during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday Aug. 18, 2025
Bobcat Volleyball wins battle of I-35 for 6th year straight
Texas State senior middle blocker Bailey Hanner (20) spikes the ball during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Texas State Volleyball drops first match in UTSA Invitational 1-3 to SFA Lumberjacks
Texas State junior outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Volleyball dominates in final regular season tune up
Donate to The University Star