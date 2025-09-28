Texas State Volleyball nets first conference win this season with sweep of Louisiana

Texas State swept the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 31-29, 25-19, 25-18 Saturday afternoon at Strahan Arena to claim their first win in the Sunbelt Conference this season. Outside hitters Samantha Wunsch and Nina Moorer led the team with 14 kills apiece.

Both teams battled back and forth in the first set, but the Bobcats came up from behind and took the set 31-29. Wunsch had her second consecutive double-double with 14 kills and 13 digs, which helped the Bobcats take the set. In this set, Wunsch had eight kills on 13 swings. Helping the Bobcats’ offense, Sophomore Anna Blaine had 14 assists and Freshman Britton Finley tallied six digs.

In the second set, the Bobcats forced the Ragin’ Cajuns into eight attack errors, which put Louisiana into a negative attack percentage. Texas State took the second set 25-19. The Bobcats had an attack line of .300 to end the second set. Freshman Adioson Ozuna had four kills in this set.

The Bobcats took the final set 25-18 to complete the sweep of the Ragin’ Cajuns and split the weekend series.

Texas State will hit the road to face Troy on October 2nd and 3rd. Both matches will take place at 6 p.m. The matches will be available to stream on ESPN+.