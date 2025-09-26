75° San Marcos
Sakke Siltala leads team in the Sandestin Collegiate Classic

Madeleine Garcia, Sports Contributor
September 26, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
The Texas State men’s golf team at the Sandestin College Classic in Destin, Florida.

Texas State participated in the men’s golf Sandestin Collegiate Classic in Destin, Florida, this past Monday-Wednesday, September 22nd-24th, finishing sixth out of 13 teams.

The Bobcats shot 11 under par over all three rounds; round 3 being their best, with the Bobcats collectively being 9-under.

Sakke Siltala led the Bobcats over the three rounds, obtaining 9th place out of 79 total players. He was consistently under par (-1, -1, -6) as well as achieving an Eagle on the 15th hole of the third round. Siltala also had 18 birdies, the second most out of all players in the tournament over the three rounds, just two under Carter Maneth from Middle Tennessee, who finished with 20.

Bryce Womack was not too far behind Sakke Siltala on the leaderboard. Bryce finished the first round in 12th, shooting even par on the back nine during round one of the Collegiate Classic. With seven birdies during round three, Womack ended five under par.

Texas State will hit the road again on Monday, September 29th, heading to Colorado for the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational.

Donate to The University Star