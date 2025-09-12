Texas State lands first ever four star high school commitment

#AGTG First and foremost I would like to thank all my family and friends that supported me through this journey and all of the coaches that have recruited me it’s truly been a blessing with that being said I would like to say that I’m have committed to "TXSTATEFOOTBALL "GJKinne… pic.twitter.com/Gl6o8MWpvq — Lakeyleon graves ("Lakeyleon2026) September 12, 2025

Four-star recruit Lakeyleon Graves, out of Kilgore High School, announced his commitment to Texas State Friday morning. Graves became the first four-star high school recruit to commit to Texas State football in its program’s history.

According to 247Sports, Graves is the 32nd-ranked player in the state of Texas and 220th nationally.

Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports scouting analyst, had this to say about the two-way recruit:

Highly productive two-way standout for one of Texas’ top Class 4A programs.

Owns the height and frame potential that translates to a big perimeter playmaker, or multiple spots in the defensive back seven.

Impressively varied on-field experience with snaps at receiver, safety, cornerback, linebacker, even limited edge reps.

Natural athlete who displays above average initial acceleration despite a longer-striding gait.

Active and aware with ball skills that will serve well offensively or defensively.

Pure football player and very high-level competitor whose off-the-charts play desire shows in perimeter blocking conviction and defensive pursuit range.

View as a P4 prospect on either side of the ball with high developmental upside. Defense likely provides the higher-ceiling potential given collection of physical tools, athleticism, and on-field context. Owns traits to become a difference-making starter with a ceiling beyond college.

In 2024, Graves totaled 136 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. As a wide receiver, Graves tallied 987 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Graves’ performance in 2024 landed him First Team All-District spots on both sides of the ball and helped lead Kilgore to a 4A-D1 state runner-up finish.





