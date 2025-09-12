93° San Marcos
Texas State lands first ever four star high school commitment

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Editor
September 12, 2025
Ayden Oredson
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne on the sideline prior to the second half kicking off against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. The Bobcats beat Eastern Michigan 52-27.

Four-star recruit Lakeyleon Graves, out of Kilgore High School, announced his commitment to Texas State Friday morning. Graves became the first four-star high school recruit to commit to Texas State football in its program’s history. 

According to 247Sports, Graves is the 32nd-ranked player in the state of Texas and 220th nationally. 

Gabe Brooks, a 247Sports scouting analyst, had this to say about the two-way recruit:

  • Highly productive two-way standout for one of Texas’ top Class 4A programs.
  • Owns the height and frame potential that translates to a big perimeter playmaker, or multiple spots in the defensive back seven.
  • Impressively varied on-field experience with snaps at receiver, safety, cornerback, linebacker, even limited edge reps.
  • Natural athlete who displays above average initial acceleration despite a longer-striding gait.
  • Active and aware with ball skills that will serve well offensively or defensively.
  • Pure football player and very high-level competitor whose off-the-charts play desire shows in perimeter blocking conviction and defensive pursuit range.
  • View as a P4 prospect on either side of the ball with high developmental upside. Defense likely provides the higher-ceiling potential given collection of physical tools, athleticism, and on-field context. Owns traits to become a difference-making starter with a ceiling beyond college.

In 2024, Graves totaled 136 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. As a wide receiver, Graves tallied 987 yards and 13 touchdowns. 

Graves’ performance in 2024 landed him First Team All-District spots on both sides of the ball and helped lead Kilgore to a 4A-D1 state runner-up finish. 



Donate to The University Star