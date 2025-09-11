93° San Marcos
Texas State men’s golf returns to the course

Maddie Garcia, Sports Contributor
September 11, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.

The Texas State Men’s Golf team has officially started their new 2025-26 season, opening up at the Myrtle Beach Golf Trips Intercollegiate tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, finishing in sixth place.

The Bobcats played from September 7-9th and shot five under 854 (287, 275, 297) over the three-day tournament.

On September 7th, Sakke Siltala, a senior from Raisio Finland, started round one strong with an Eagle on hole four and ended the front nine one under. As round one came to an end, Siltala finished with an even score, ultimately placing 38th in the tournament.

As round two began on September 8th, Ben Loveyard, a senior from Luton, England, had a strong showing, shooting six under for the front nine, while ending the day seven under for the round.

September 9th was the final day for The Bobcats, as round three began. Junior Bryce Womack had a strong finish on the back nine holes, finishing even par and  5th place overall for the tournament.

The tournament at Myrtle Beach concluded on September 9th, with the Texas State men’s golf team finishing all together in sixth place. With a great season opener, we can expect The Bobcats to continue working hard throughout their season, as they continue to place at their tournaments.

The Bobcats will hit the fairway again at their next tournament, the Sandestin Collegiate Classic at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, from September 22nd-24th.

