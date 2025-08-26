78° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Brad Jackson named starting quaterback

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Editor
August 26, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State freshman quarterback Brad Jackson (8) prepares to throw a pass against the Southern Miss defense, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UFCU Stadium. Bobcats beat Southern Miss 58-3.

With just a few days remaining until Texas State football takes the field for its season opener against Eastern Michigan on Aug. 30, head coach GJ Kinne officially announced redshirt freshman Brad Jackson will start at quarterback for the Bobcats.

Kinne kicked off his post-practice press conference on Aug. 26 with the announcement.

“Brad Jackson will be our starting quarterback; he’s earned it and done an unbelievable job since the moment he’s been here,” Kinne said. “Great player, great leader, [Jackson]’s really everything you want for a guy to be the face of the program.”

Before the official announcement, Jackson appeared to be the favorite to start throughout training camp, as he had been taking first-team reps with the offense leading up to the season. Along with running first-team reps, Jackson was also one of seven team captains selected by his fellow players on the team.

“[Jackson]’s special,” Kinne said. “It was evident early on how special [Jackson] is…he’s probably the vocal leader of the offense.”

Jackson beat out an array of transfers on his way to securing the QB1 nod from Kinne. Among those Jackson beat out were Pitt transfer Nate Yarnell, SMU transfer Keldric Luster and Auburn transfer Holden Geriner. Kinne credits all the QBs for making the position battle interesting, but maintains that Jackson is the guy moving forward.

“Those other guys did an unbelievable job competing,” Kinne said. “They made it interesting, but at the same time, Brad was the guy.”

Kinne pointed to the consistency and the maturity Jackson had throughout camp as the defining characteristics that led to Jackson securing his role.

“The consistency that [Jackson] brings, his personal life on the field, just super consistent all through camp,” Kinne said. “Really explosive through the air, he’s great with the box counts and does a little bit of everything…the way he carries himself, just a really good player.”

Jackson appeared in three games for the Bobcats during his redshirt year and ran for more yards than he passed for. Jackson was efficient carrying the ball in his hands, rushing for 164 yards on 22 attempts, an average of 7.5 yards per carry.

Jackson only attempted 15 passes in his appearances, but moved the ball downfield when he did. Through the air, Jackson was 8-15 for 118 yards for an average of 14.8 yards per completion.

Jackson will make his debut as QB1 for Texas State on Saturday, Aug. 30, in the Bobcats’ season opener vs Eastern Michigan. Kickoff for the Bobcats’ season opener is set for 7:30 p.m. at UFCU Stadium.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Students sit waiting to be helped at the Texas State One Stop Office on Aug. 25, 2025. The One Stop Office handles financial aid issues, billing and payments, undergrad admissions and more.
Texas ends in-state tuition for undocumented students
Professor of practice Kym Fox featured at her retirement party, Friday, March 28, 2025, at University Camp in Wimberley, TX. Photo courtesy of Jessica James.
Friend and mentor: SJMC faculty remember Kym Fox
Map of the new congressional district borders in Hays County passed on Aug. 23, 2025. Source: Texas Legislative Council
Texas legislature passes bill to redraw U.S. House districts
(From Left to Right) Director Russell K. Reed, Writer Chiderah Uzowulu, Actor Dylan Winters, Producer Xavier Alvarado and Actor Jenny Frame discuss “Hierarchy” in a panel, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at Cinemark Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville.
'You need a village': Alumni trio produce, distribute feature film
Texas State junior outside hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) spikes the ball over the net during the maroon and gold scrimmage, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Volleyball dominates in final regular season tune up
Texas State freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar (0) blocking a shot from Arizona State, 24 Aug. 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer falls short against Arizona State
More in football
Texas State redshirt junior defensive tackle Levi Bell (54) lines up on the line of scrimmage in a three point stance prepared to rush the quarterback once the ball is snapped against Houston Christian University, Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.&#160;&#160;
Texas State Football alumni join forces in the UFL with Michigan Panthers, reflect on careers
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the University of North Texas during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jaden Williams invited to Raiders rookie minicamp
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne directs the team as they face North Texas at the Servpro First Responder Bowl. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football adds new quarterback from portal
Texas State senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs the ball down the field and past the Golden Eagles defense. Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Joey Hobert invited to Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp
Texas State senior quarterback Jordan McCloud (3) celebrates winning the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Jordan McCloud receives shot at NFL with camp invite from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Texas State junior offensive lineman Nash Jones (76) scores a touchdown off the trick play versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football players finding new homes with professional teams
More in Sports
Texas State sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) dribbles the ball down the sideline during the match against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer gain historic draw against Texas A&M
The Texas State soccer team celebrates forward freshman Sydney Bassa’s (20) goal during the game against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
First road match ends in 5-0 shutout from Bobcat Soccer
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer returns to pitch in fashion with dominant season opener
Members of the Texas State baseball team gather in the dugout in-between innings during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday, March 29, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Several Bobcats recieve professional opportunites
Texas State Baseball team walks onto the field before the game before Texas with their hands high, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Transfer portal makes big impact on Bobcats
The Texas State baseball team huddles together before the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State Baseball to play in Inaugural Tournament in '26
Donate to The University Star