Texas State soccer falls short against Arizona State

Ayden Oredson Texas State freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar (0) blocking a shot from Arizona State, 24 Aug. 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.

Texas State soccer (2-1-1) was unable to continue its unbeaten streak as it lost 5-1 against Arizona State (2-0-1) in front of the home fans.

The match began with goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar making an impressive save to her left, which denied a certain goal for the Sun Devils.

In the 8th minute, Texas State scored its first and only goal of the match. Attacker Mady Soumare headed the ball home after a strong delivery into the box from a set piece.

However, Arizona State tied the match in the 20th minute after midfielder Sierra Bergen found space in between Texas State’s backline. She then rocketed a shot to the back of the net.

Defender Lucy Fazackerley scored the second goal for Arizona State in the 30th minute, thanks to a strong corner kick routine which caught Texas State off guard, leaving her with a clear chance that she smashed in with her head.

In the 44th minute, the Sun Devils scored their third. Forward Addison Baltodano received a cross from the right side, which she put past Escobar, who could do nothing due to the speed and proximity of the shot.

The second half saw more of the same from both the Bobcats and the Sun Devils. Arizona State exploited Texas State with through balls and forward runs that the Bobcat fullbacks couldn’t deal with due to Arizona’s pace.

In the 48th minute, ASU increased the deficit with Bergen scoring her second goal of the match. Just like the other goals, it developed from a cross that came into the box, which was too close and too fast for the goalkeeper to handle, giving Bergen a clean look at goal.

ASU finished off its scoring in the 63rd minute. Forward Tatum Thomason made a run into the box through the middle of the pitch and received a through pass, which left her in a 1v1 duel against Escobar. The senior attacker clinically kicked the ball into the left side of the net, scoring the Sun Devils’ fifth goal and putting the game to bed.

Texas State will try to rebound from this result and win against Stephen F. Austin (0-1-2).

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, inside of Bobcat Soccer Complex. The game stream will be available through ESPN+.