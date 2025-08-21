Texas State soccer gain historic draw against Texas A&M

For the first time in program history, Texas State soccer (2-0-1) earned a positive result against an SEC team as they tied 1-1 with intrastate rivals Texas A&M (1-0-2).

The Bobcats entered the match in high spirits, as they had won their first two matches of the season against Our Lady of the Lake University and Incarnate Word, scoring 14 goals while only conceding one in those matchups.

Texas State started the game with the intention of creating chances, and in the 7th minute, senior Chloe Jones forced a save from Aggie goalkeeper Sydney Fuller.

In the 27th minute, Texas State took the lead thanks to a stunning free kick from midfielder Helen Alormenu, who slotted the ball into the top left corner, giving the opposing goalie no chance of saving it. With that goal, Alormenu notched her fifth goal contribution in her first three matches of the season.

After that point, the Bobcats settled into a low block, absorbing pressure from A&M’s frontline and closing off the half spaces, a trend that continued into the second half. Texas State took its foot off the pedal a bit and opted for a more defensive play style as it searched for a result.

In the 62nd minute, Texas State’s Brooklyn Escobar came up with a save to her right to keep the score level, and in the 77th minute, she came up big again with another save.

However, just four minutes later, A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan scored the equalizer. Forward Leah Diaz delivered a low cross from the left side of the field into the box, and the Texas State back line was unable to block Buchanan’s attempt.

Neither Texas State or A&M was able to add to the scoresheet in the final minutes, and the match ended with neither team earning the win. Although the Aggies controlled the pace of play in the second half and outshot the Bobcats 12-0 in that span, Texas State showed resilience on the defensive side and didn’t waver.

With momentum now fully on their side, Texas State soccer will try to keep the good times going against Arizona State in front of the home fans.

Kickoff between Texas State and Arizona State is set for 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24th at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The match will be available to stream on ESPN+.