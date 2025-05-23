Edwards Aquifer enters Stage 5 water restrictions for the first time

San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) declared Stage 5 water restrictions on Friday, May 23.

This is the first time since the EAA’s creation in 1993 that they have entered such high level restrictions. The restrictions mean that groundwater permit holders will have their pumping limits restricted by 44%, up from the previous restriction of 40%.

“According to EAA data, the measured water level in the J-17 index well in Bexar County is 33 feet below historical average,” The EAA wrote in a press release. “The last time the level at the J-17 index well was this low was in June 1990.”

According to Drought.gov, parts of the the Edwards Aquifer zone are in severe drought, while others are experiencing exceptional drought conditions.

San Marcos has been in Stage 3 water restrictions, the highest level under current water ordinances, since Oct. 24. Stage 3 restrictions limit water with a sprinkler to one day every other week, bans wasting water, washing cars at home, filling pools and washing impervious cover.

According to a Texas State University spokesperson, they were unable to immediately comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.