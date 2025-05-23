77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Edwards Aquifer enters Stage 5 water restrictions for the first time

Ryan Claycamp, News Editor
May 23, 2025
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) declared Stage 5 water restrictions on Friday, May 23.

This is the first time since the EAA’s creation in 1993 that they have entered such high level restrictions. The restrictions mean that groundwater permit holders will have their pumping limits restricted by 44%, up from the previous restriction of 40%.

“According to EAA data, the measured water level in the J-17 index well in Bexar County is 33 feet below historical average,” The EAA wrote in a press release. “The last time the level at the J-17 index well was this low was in June 1990.”

According to Drought.gov, parts of the the Edwards Aquifer zone are in severe drought, while others are experiencing exceptional drought conditions.

San Marcos has been in Stage 3 water restrictions, the highest level under current water ordinances, since Oct. 24. Stage 3 restrictions limit water with a sprinkler to one day every other week, bans wasting water, washing cars at home, filling pools and washing impervious cover.

According to a Texas State University spokesperson, they were unable to immediately comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
University Star logo
Hays County Health Department confirms positive measles case in Kyle
University Star logo
Arrest warrant issued for Hays County corrections officer
police lights
San Marcos Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run
logo
Two students have immigration statuses restored after Trump Administration reverses revocations
Workers demolish the burned Iconic Village apartments Jan.15, 2019, on North LBJ Drive.
Grand jury declines to indict man arrested for Iconic Village arson
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
Appeals court overturns San Marcos’ marijuana decriminalization ordinance
More in features
Texas State baseball discusses next play against Southern Miss on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Bobcat Baseball Stadium.
Troy eliminates Texas State baseball from SBC tournament
Texas State golfer Jaxon Donaldson
Texas State men's golf wraps up postseason at National Golf Invitational
Texas State sophomore pitcher Alex Valentinl (7) throws a pitch against Binghamton, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats defeated Binghamton 8-7.
Bobcat baseball heads to elimination game with Trojans after defeat to Southern Miss
Texas State junior #38 Bryson Dudley throws a strong pitch at the baseball game against the University of Texas on April 22, 2025 at the Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball advances in tournament with shutout victory
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops final series of regular season
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Texas State track finds success at Twilight meet
More in hays-county
commissioner's court city council 4
Commissioners Court proclaims Air Quality Awareness, present Measles Exposure After Action report
Screenshot of email from Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan to The University Star on Feb. 3.
40 people arrested in multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Dry conditions fuel fire risks in San Marcos
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
Measles case unlikely to spread in Hays County
University Star logo
Deceased bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, reviews historical preservation
Donate to The University Star