Texas State men’s golf wraps up postseason at National Golf Invitational

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
May 22, 2025
Texas State Athletics
Texas State golfer Jaxon Donaldson

The Texas State men’s golf team finished seventh at the National Golf Invitational in Maricopa, Arizona, at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club from May 16-18 to wrap up post-season play.

The Bobcats shot 4-over 868 (292-286-290) over the three-day tournament to finish in seventh overall.

This marks the second time the Bobcats competed in the National Golf Invitational. The last time the Bobcats were invited was in 2023 where they took first place overall.

Ohio State took the top finish after firing 26-under 838 (278-280-280). Seven shots behind, Utah State shot 19-under 845 (277-282-286) to finish in second. Rounding off the top three team finishes, Oregon State shot 7-under 857 (290-279-288).

Jaxon Donaldson placed the highest among the Bobcats individually, finishing tied for 12th. Donaldson was one of three Bobcats to card a 3-under 69 over the three days. Overall, Donaldson shot 1-under 215 (73-69-73).

Jack Burke fired 2-over 218 (74-69-75) and carded the most pars for the Bobcats over the 54 holes, with 36. The senior wrapped up his collegiate career, placing tied for 25th.

Enzo Dakiche fired 3-under 69 in the final 18 holes, becoming the third Bobcat to card 3-under par throughout this tournament. Dakiche finished tied for 25 after shooting 2-over 218 (75-74-69).

Opening the first 18 holes, Brannan Cox carded his lowest round of the event, 2-under 70. Cox shot 9-over 225 (70-74-81) to place 40.
Rounding off Bobcat scoring, Ben Loveard placed tied for 44 after firing 11-over 227 (78-76-73).

While team play is over for the Bobcats this season, Sakke Siltala will represent Texas State as an individual at the NCAA Championship in Carlsbad, California, from May 23-26. Siltala finished tied for second at the NCAA Amherst Regional from May 11-14 to advance as the top individual.

