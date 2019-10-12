Volleyball dominates with third straight sweep

Texas State volleyball stays amped up in their first conference win against Louisiana on Friday. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State volleyball stays amped up in their first conference win against Louisiana on Friday. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

Texas State volleyball stays amped up in their first conference win against Louisiana on Friday. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

The Bobcats dominated Georgia State Friday night in their annual Pink Out match, completing their third straight sweep with the 3-0 victory over the Panthers (25-10, 25-6, 25-17).

The Bobcats hit a season-high .429 hitting percentage while limiting Georgia State to an impressive -.012 hitting percentage.

Texas State’s record improves to 5-1 in Sun Belt play and 13-7 overall.

The Bobcats came out swinging in the first set with 14 kills. Texas State gathered their momentum early, scoring 10 points in a row to take a 13-4 lead. The Panthers would never recover and lost the set 25-10.

The second set was the least competitive of the match. Texas State owned the set, winning 25-6 off of 10 kills and six blocks.

The third set was the most competitive but Texas State still pulled off the sweep with a 25-17 finish. Redshirt freshman Lauren Teske recorded five kills in the set and senior Cheyenne Huskey provided three kills.

Throughout the game the Bobcats took the stat board, recording 33 assists compared to the Panthers’ 19 and competing above Georgia State in every category.

The ‘Cats will have a quick return as they take on Georgia Southern at Strahan Arena at 6:30 on Saturday.

This is a test.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today