Arrest warrant issued for Hays County corrections officer

Content warning: This article contains discussion of a sex crime.

On Tuesday, May 6 an arrest warrant was issued by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for Hays County Corrections Officer George Snell, who has been charged with sex crimes against a minor.

The charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. Both are felony offenses.

According to a Facebook post issued by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, they had been aware of an ongoing investigation into Snell since August 2024.

“To avoid compromising the integrity of that investigation, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office deferred its internal administrative review until it was appropriate for Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office to share sufficient information,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

Once notified of the arrest warrant, the sheriff’s office immediately fired Snell, who had been with the office since 2022.

“The arrest of a Hays County Sheriff’s Office employee is sickening and a betrayal of everything this badge stands for,” Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito said in the post. “Let me be clear: there is zero tolerance for criminal behavior in this agency. Any employee who breaks the law, especially in ways as vile as this, will be held fully accountable.”