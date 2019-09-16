Chisum hits 900 wins at A&M Invitational

Coach Karen Chisum became the 7th NCAA volleyball coach to hit 900 wins with a sweep against Northwestern at the A&M Invitational. Photo courtesy of Texas State Athletics.

The Texas State volleyball team went 2-1 and took home second place in College Station in the Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday, sweeping their final matchup against Northwestern to put head coach Karen Chisum at 900 career wins.

Chisum became the 7th coach in NCAA Division I history to reach 900 career wins with the dominating victory over the Northwestern Lady Devils.

Texas State fell 3-1 to the host Aggies to kick off the tournament.

The first set was not a close affair, with the Aggies jumping out to a 2-0 lead and not allowing the ‘Cats to score more than 11 points. A&M started and finished strong with a kill to open and close, earning 12 of their 46 total kills in the first set.

The second set turned the tables around completely, and Texas State jumped out to a 7-1 lead thanks to their ability to draw 5 attack errors from the Aggies. While the set was a back and forth affair after the first 8 points, the Bobcats never let the Aggies eclipse their lead and came out on top this time in a clear 25-19 set win.

The next two sets were nail biters all the way to the end with A&M unfortunately claiming victory in both, 25-21 and 25-20 respectively.

A&M’s defense proved too strong for the ‘Cats as they finished with 13 blocks and 51 digs. Texas State finished with 9 blocks and 43 digs respectively.

Texas State wouldn’t let their first game loss affect them at all as they won their next game in comeback fashion against UTRGV. The Bobcats would drop their first set 14-25 but responded by winning the next three sets to pull off a 3-1 match victory that would leave the ‘Cats charged up for their second match of the day against Northwestern.

In their third and final match of the tournament, the ‘Cats shut out out the Northwestern Lady Devils in a defiant 3-0 victory spearheaded by senior Cheyenne Huskey. Bobcat sophomore Janell Fitzgerald also proved to be a dominant force against the Lady Devils in her second week back on the court, tallying 3 blocks and 13 kills.

Huskey recorded a double-double against both UTRGV and Northwestern (16 kills and 13 digs against UTRGV, 16 kills and 10 digs against Northwestern). The Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year finished the tournament with four total service aces on the day, and her successful stats were enough to put her on the Texas A&M Invitational All-Tournament Team for her second tournament selection of the season.

Texas State finished just behind the undefeated Aggies with a 2-1 silver medal, putting them at an even 5-5 record after a tough early-season schedule.

Next for the ‘Cats is a chance to host themselves in the annual Creeds and Crests Classic at Strahan Arena. Texas State will hit the floor on Thursday against I-35 rivals UTSA to kick off the tournament at 6:30 p.m.

