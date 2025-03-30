One09West
75° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State baseball drops series finale to Chanticleers

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor
March 30, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.

Right-handed pitcher Riley Eikhoff pitched seven strong innings and the Bobcats continued to struggle as Coastal Carolina (20-8) beat Texas State (12-15) 10-3 on Sunday afternoon at Bobcat Ballpark.

“11 a.m. game, I didn’t think we were energetic enough,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said. “Overall, I just thought some guys were okay with losing right now, and I’m not okay with that.”

Eikhoff struck out eight and allowed one run, no walks and five hits en route to earning the win and giving the Chanticleers a 2-1 series victory. Scott Doran gave up two runs in an inning and Ryan Lynch pitched a scoreless ninth. 

Seven Coastal Carolina batters collected at least one hit. 

Like Coastal, seven Bobcats collected at least one hit. Caden Baker went 2-for-3 with a walk and one run. 

Jackson Teer opposed Eikhoff on the mound and allowed five runs, four earned, four hits, two walks and struck out three. Six Bobcat pitchers saw action out of the bullpen: Bryson Dudley, Matthew Tippie, Josh Glaser, Jackson Mayo, Carson Laws and Colby Diaz.

Poor defense contributed to Texas State’s loss, as it committed three errors compared to zero from Coastal.

The Chanticleers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third. With runners on the corners and one out, Blake Barthol laid down a bunt that third baseman Chase Mora couldn’t handle with the runner heading home, giving the Chanticleers a 1-0 lead and runners on second and third. Teer intentionally walked Bodine before inducing a strikeout of Sebastian Alexander. Ty Dooley walked to drive in a run, followed by Walker Mitchel hitting a line drive off Teer for an RBI single. Caden Baker scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning to lower Texas State’s deficit to two.

Dawson Park committed an error in the fourth that allowed a run to score, followed by a run-scoring double play off the bat of Caden Bodine.

Coastal added another run in the sixth off a throwing error from Tippie and went up 7-1 after Colby Throdyke hit an RBI double in the eighth.

The Bobcats claimed a run back off an RBI triple to left center from Mora in the bottom half of the inning. Alan Shibley drove in Mora on a groundout to the pitcher, making the score 7-3. 

Alexander put the game out of reach in the ninth by hitting a towering three-run home run to left field off a pitch from Laws.

Next, the Bobcats face their strongest opponent yet, the No. 7 University of Texas.

The first pitch between the Bobcats and Longhorns is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in baseball
Texas State junior pitcher Jesus Tovar (13) throws a pitch against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Bobcats defeated Oklahoma State 4-2.
Jesus Tovar shines as Bobcats take down conference opponent Coastal Carolina
Coastal Carolina sophomore pitcher Jacob Morrison (51) celebrating a strikeout against Texas State, Friday, March 28th, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball shutout by Chanticleers
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) celebrates as he completes a home run, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Texas State baseball hosts star-powered Coastal Carolina
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State baseball, softball games halted
Texas State junior Chase Mora (2) sliding to third base against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcat baseball looking to exact revenge versus Incarnate Word
Texas State Sophomore Justin Vossos (20) on defense against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball drops midweek I-35 rivalry matchup to UTSA
More in features
Texas State sophomore golfer Sakke Siltala watches the ball after hitting it during the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament, Tuesday, Mach 19, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houstin in Humble, Texas.
Checking in on Texas State men's golf
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball splits double header, Marshall takes series win
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) leading off against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball drops weekend opener to Marshall
Runners for the first heat of the women's 100-meter dash launch off their starting blocks during the Charles Austin Classic track and field meet, Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the track and field stadium. TXST junior sprinter Maejha Badal placed first with a final time of 11.61 seconds.
Pair of Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week honors
Texas State softball infielder Aiyana Coleman (17) hitting for a bases-clearing single against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball heads north to play Marshall
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) batting against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Takeaways from Bobcat softball's 1-2 weekend
More in Sports
Texas State football head coach G.J. Kinne prepares for Texas State's homecoming game against Golden Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
New coaching approach for Texas State football in 2025-26 season
Professional volleyball makes way to San Marcos
Professional volleyball makes way to San Marcos
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) leading off against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball set to battle Roadrunners in I-35 rivalry matchup
Outside the William Trevillion IV Weight Room Complex at UFCU Stadium.
New weight room complex open for Bobcat football
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 5
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 4
Donate to The University Star