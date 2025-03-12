60° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star


The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers

Jacob De Luna, Assistant Sports Editor
March 12, 2025
Texas State Athletics
The Texas State women’s track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Henry Buckles, Melanie Duron, Kason O’Riley and Aiden Hayes will all represent Texas State at the 2025 NCAA National Qualifiers, hosted in Virginia Beach, Va., from March 14-15.

Buckles will compete in the men’s shot put and he showcased his abilities during the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships. The sophomore claimed the gold medal with a recorded mark of 19.91m. This mark not only gives him the Texas State record, but also the SBC meet record. His 19.91m performance ranked No. 5 in all of the NCAA.

Duron will compete in the women’s shot put event. At the SBC Indoor Championships, she claimed a gold medal with a mark of 18.21m. With this performance, Duron set a new SBC record, SBC Meet record and the Texas State record. The junior’s 18.21m mark ranked her at No. 8 in the NCAA.

O’Riley and Hayes will compete in the men’s high jump event. O’Riley collected many accolades during the indoor season, finishing as the SBC Champion (2.21m) in the high-jump and also recording the second, fourth and fifth best high-jumps in Texas State history. Hayes secured a second-place finish behind O’Riley at the SBC Indoor Championships with a 2.18m jump. Hayes owns the third, sixth and eighth-best high jump in Texas State history.

The 2025 NCAA Championship Qualifiers are scheduled to begin events on Friday at 9:15 a.m., with the last event scheduled for 8:50 p.m. On Saturday, events will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with the last event scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior Ireland Simme jumps off the ground as she send the ball over the net to her Tarleton State opponent at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats struggle in Conway, see winning streak snapped
Texas State senior starting pitcher Jackson Teer (23) pitches against Grand Canyon University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats lost to GCU 4-0.
Texas State baseball set to host TCU
Texas State Emily Niers uses all her strength to make a perfect level hit at Texas State's match against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats open conference play with dominant win over the Eagles
Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout watches the game against Texas unfold, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Cockrell family donates quarter million dollars to Texas State baseball's Player Development Center project
Texas State Senior Austin Eaton (40) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, March 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Campbell puts up 15 runs in dominant win over Texas State baseball
Texas State sophomore midfielder Victoria Meza (4) passes the ball down field to a teammate during the game against Marshall, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Three Texas State soccer players play at international level
More in Sports
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball regroups, evens series with Camels
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball secures series sweep against Bears in run-rule victory
Members of the Texas State Baseball team look on at the game against Binghamton, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Jake Murray strikes out 14 to lead Campbell to victory over Texas State
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcats dominate doubleheader
logo
Texas State developing revenue-sharing process with student-athletes
Texas State men's basketball team huddles during the Texas State vs. Georgia State basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball eliminated from SBC Tournament by ODU Monarchs
More in trackandfield
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas State women’s track and field secures first-place finish at 2025 Indoor Sun Belt Conference Championships as Bobcats shine in Birmingham
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
Texas State freshman jumper Precious Okougbodu competes in the women's long jump event at the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Precious Okougbodu named Sun Belt Women's Field Athlete of the Week
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harrold (11) competes in the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Texas State men's track and field ranked as the 29th best team in the NCAA
Donate to The University Star