Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers

Henry Buckles, Melanie Duron, Kason O’Riley and Aiden Hayes will all represent Texas State at the 2025 NCAA National Qualifiers, hosted in Virginia Beach, Va., from March 14-15.

Buckles will compete in the men’s shot put and he showcased his abilities during the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships. The sophomore claimed the gold medal with a recorded mark of 19.91m. This mark not only gives him the Texas State record, but also the SBC meet record. His 19.91m performance ranked No. 5 in all of the NCAA.

Duron will compete in the women’s shot put event. At the SBC Indoor Championships, she claimed a gold medal with a mark of 18.21m. With this performance, Duron set a new SBC record, SBC Meet record and the Texas State record. The junior’s 18.21m mark ranked her at No. 8 in the NCAA.

O’Riley and Hayes will compete in the men’s high jump event. O’Riley collected many accolades during the indoor season, finishing as the SBC Champion (2.21m) in the high-jump and also recording the second, fourth and fifth best high-jumps in Texas State history. Hayes secured a second-place finish behind O’Riley at the SBC Indoor Championships with a 2.18m jump. Hayes owns the third, sixth and eighth-best high jump in Texas State history.

The 2025 NCAA Championship Qualifiers are scheduled to begin events on Friday at 9:15 a.m., with the last event scheduled for 8:50 p.m. On Saturday, events will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with the last event scheduled for 7:20 p.m.