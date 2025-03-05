Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name

Junior Aiden Hayes added more accolades to his name after posting the third-best mark for the high jump in Texas State history.

Hayes jumped 7 – 4.25 (2.24m) during the Jarvis Scott Open on Feb. 15 in Lubbock, ranking him behind Charles Austin and Kason O’Riley for the top records in Bobcat history.

“It felt like a surreal moment,” Hayes said. “To be third in Texas State history, just to be able to submit myself somewhere and try to leave it better than how I found it. It’s a good feeling.”

Texas State jumps coach Kendall Gustafson has worked with Hayes for the last three seasons. She said over the past couple of years, Hayes has grown tremendously, not only on the track but also off the track.

“[Hayes] just completely blossomed into this unbelievable kid and unbelievable athlete,” Gustafson said.

The mark Hayes posted on Feb. 15 not only placed him third in school history but also tied the fourth-highest mark in the entire NCAA in the high jump.

“You know how many guys [are] out there high jumping in the nation,” Hayes said. “It’s just a blessing [to accomplish this]; I’m trying to stay humble and just keep working like I’m never satisfied. I’m one of those guys, really.”

Hayes also competed in the high jump at the Sun Belt Conference Championship meet on Feb. 24 & 25, where he placed second for the Bobcats with a mark of 7-1.75 (2.18m).

Hayes isn’t the only Bobcat excelling in the high jump. Senior Kason O’Riley is also performing well during the indoor season and posted the second-highest mark in school history.

O’Riley said he and Hayes are good at matching each other’s energy.

“One of the best teams I’ve ever had,” O’Riley said. “If I do something good, [Hayes is] going to do something good also. We never put each other down [and] we always lift each other up. He’s a great teammate to work with.”

Hayes and Gustafson laid out a plan for the season: to bring back a gold medal.

“[I have] big goals and aspirations for me this year,” Hayes said. “I told [Gustafson] I wanted to win indoor nationals, and that was the goal, and we made it. Now, the goal is to go out there and succeed.”

With the indoor season wrapping up, Texas State’s outdoor season will begin on March 21 when it hosts the Charles Austin Classic.

“I’m trying to go back to outdoor nationals,” Hayes said. “Just staying consistent and building off the foundation I laid and going out there and accomplish my goals.”