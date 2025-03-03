Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors

After a great performance in the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships, 19 Bobcats earned All-Conference honors on Friday. Additionally, coach John Frazier won Sun Belt Women’s Coach of the Year.
Sophomore Henry Buckles was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and First-Team All-Conference. The transfer from Clackamas Community College threw a personal record of 65-4 (19.91m).
Frazier led the women’s team to its first conference title since 2019. Ten different Bobcats entered the Texas State record books during the meet.
Here are the 19 Bobcats who earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors on Friday:
Men’s All-Conference First Team
Henry Buckles
Men’s All-Conference Second Team
Drew Donley
Henok Hagos
Aiden Hayes
Daniel Garland
Sedrack Akpeki
Mihajlo Katanic
Men’s All-Conference Third Team
Edward Ta’amilo
Michael Hermes
Women’s All-Conference First Team
Melanie Duron
Taejha Badal
Women’s All-Conference Second Team
Abigail Parra
Utitofon Sam
Precious Okougbodu
Chinenye Uzoh
Women’s All-Conference Third Team
Alexia Tiscareno Macias
Kila Rodas
Lauryn Small