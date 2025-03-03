75° San Marcos
Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors

R.J. Porcher, Sports Reporter
March 3, 2025
Texas State Athletics
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

After a great performance in the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships, 19 Bobcats earned All-Conference honors on Friday. Additionally, coach John Frazier won Sun Belt Women’s Coach of the Year.

Sophomore Henry Buckles was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and First-Team All-Conference. The transfer from Clackamas Community College threw a personal record of 65-4 (19.91m).

Frazier led the women’s team to its first conference title since 2019. Ten different Bobcats entered the Texas State record books during the meet.

Here are the 19 Bobcats who earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors on Friday:

Men’s All-Conference First Team

Kason O’Riley

Henry Buckles

Men’s All-Conference Second Team

Drew Donley

Henok Hagos

Aiden Hayes

Daniel Garland

Sedrack Akpeki

Mihajlo Katanic

Men’s All-Conference Third Team

Edward Ta’amilo

Michael Hermes

Women’s All-Conference First Team

Melanie Duron

Taejha Badal

Women’s All-Conference Second Team

Abigail Parra

Utitofon Sam

Precious Okougbodu

Chinenye Uzoh

Women’s All-Conference Third Team

Alexia Tiscareno Macias

Kila Rodas

Lauryn Small

