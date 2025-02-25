69° San Marcos
High jumper Kason O’Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships

R.J. Porcher, Sports Reporter
February 25, 2025
High jumper Kason O'Riley aims to win gold in SBC Indoor Championships
Texas State Athletics

Senior high jumper Kason O’Riley has been nothing short of phenomenal during the indoor track and field season for the Bobcats, cementing himself in the program record books.

O’Riley posted the second-highest high jump in school history at 7-4.5 (2.25m) at the Charlie Thomas Invitational.

“The best indoor season I’ve ever had so far [in my career],” O’Riley said. “[I] started off with a personal record and two wins. It’s been great.”

O’Riley was awarded the Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week twice during the indoor season. The first time winning the award came after posting a meet record and the second-best jump in school history. After not having a great week of practice, O’Riley said he felt pretty good after warmups.

“We came in and I jumped at seven feet and a half. I missed the first attempt but blew the second out the water. At that point, you got a lot of adrenaline pumping, so I went up to 7-4.5 and the first attempt [was] no worries,” O’Riley said.

Fourth-year Texas State jumps coach Kendall Gustafson said coaching O’Riley is a dream.

“He and I have had really great communication since when he first got here,” Gustafson said. “I think our teams are in a really great position to fight for a conference title.”

Before the season started, O’Riley and Gustafson discussed their plans and goals for one another. Based on the positive results so far, it looks like the plans are working out well.

“It’s going as planned right now,” O’Riley said. “We talked about going to win a conference championship and going to win a national championship. Right now, this week we’re going to the conference [championship] and we’ll see how that goes. I’m pretty confident I can win it.”

One of the goals O’Riley had for the season was to hit a new personal best in the high jump. Luckily for him, it didn’t take him too long to reach that goal, setting a personal best when he jumped 7-4.5 (2.25m). This jump put him third in the nation for this event.

“I’ve always wanted to be like the top jumper of the country. Being able to say I’m one of the best jumpers in the NCAA right now, it’s amazing.” O’Riley said. “I’m really blessed about being in this position.”

With the Sun Belt Conference Championships taking place from Monday, Feb. 24 to Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Birmingham, Alabama, O’Riley said he plans to be unstoppable.

“My mindset is to go out there and win it,” O’Riley said. “I have the mindset that no one could beat me. Every meet I go into, I go in like I’m the best, and I’m the one to beat.”

O’Riley isn’t the only Bobcat competing in the high jump championships. His teammate, Aiden Hayes, will also be competing for a chance to win the conference. Hayes described being teammates with O’Riley as motivational and beneficial.

“He’s like a brother,” Hayes said. “I know we’re going to push each other and at the end of the day, whoever wins, I’m happy for him. It’s good to be able to compete against somebody like that.”

Donate to The University Star