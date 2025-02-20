Precious Okougbodu named Sun Belt Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Sophomore jumper Precious Okougbodu became the seventh Bobcat this year to win a Sun Belt Conference weekly honor after earning the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week Award for her historic effort last week at the Jarvis Scott Open in Lubbock, Texas.

Her triple jump of 12.98m placed her fourth overall in the triple jump event at the open and first in the Sun Belt rankings. This jump came on her sixth attempt of the day and is the third-best jump in Texas State history.

The sophomore will look to continue her sharp start to the season when the Bobcats travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 24-25.