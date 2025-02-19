Texas State track and field ranked as the 29th best team in the NCAA

Texas State men’s track and field has been on a tear this season and is ranked 29th in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association weekly rankings. For the men’s squad, this is their first time cracking the top 30 since 1990.

The ranks results from seven different recorded Top-10 marks in program history.

In their respective events, Kason O’Riley, Henry Buckles and Drew Donley have all placed in the top-three of the Bobcat record books.

The men’s high jump and women’s shot-put teams are ranked seventh in the nation while the women’s weight throw is ranked 13th in the nation.

The next meet the Bobcats will compete in will be on Feb. 24-25 at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.