Buckles and Hayes have record-performances for TXST track and field at Jarvis Scott Open

Jacob De Luna, Assistant Sports Editor
February 17, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State sophomore thrower Utitofon Sam prepares to make her throw in the women’s discus event during the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Texas State Track & Field Complex.

Henry Buckles and Aiden Hayes had standout first-place finals performances for the Bobcats at the Jarvis Scott Open, hosted by Texas Tech in Lubbock.

The meet, held at the Sports Performance Center, began on Valentine’s Day and ended on Feb.15.

A majority of Texas State’s top performances occurred on the second day of the meet.

Feb. 14 Top Results

In the women’s weight throw final, junior Utitofon Sam recorded a 19.54m throw, good enough to finish fifth overall.

In the women’s weight throw B event, senior Madison Sloan placed second overall with a recorded toss of 17.35m.

For the men’s weight throw B event, Texas State recorded two top-five placements. Junior Edward Ta’amilo finished third with a 17.5m toss while freshman Manfred Mannamaa placed fifth with a 17.37m throw.

Junior Taejha Badal qualified for the women’s 60m semi-finals with her first-round performance. Badal finished in the top 1/3 athletes during the first round, running a 7th-place time of 7.39 seconds. In the semi-finals, Badal was 0.007 seconds behind the last finals-qualifying spot of 7.33 (7.337).

As for the men’s 60m event, senior Drew Donley placed fourth overall in the first round with 6.72 seconds. Donley moved on to the finals after grabbing the last qualifying spot with a time of 6.7 seconds. In the final round of the men’s 60m, Donley placed sixth out of eight with a recorded time of 6.79 seconds.

Freshman Nyomi Garcia placed fifth overall in the women’s 5000m event. Garcia recorded a time of 17:43.46, around a half-second slower than the fourth-place time.

Feb. 15 Top Results

To kick off the events for day two, sophomore Precious Okougbodu placed fourth in the women’s triple jump final. Okougbodu recorded a 12.98m leap, just 0.2m short of finishing 3rd.

In the final round of women’s shot put, junior Melanie Duron placed second with a recorded 16.39m. Senior Lauryn Small finished fifth overall with a 15.1m performance.

Henry Buckles etched his name in the Texas State record books and secured the first top-placement finish for Texas State in this meet. The freshman placed 1st overall in the men’s shot put event with a 19.02m toss. The recorded 19.02m ranks second in the Texas State record books behind Darian Brown’s 19.53m in 2015.

Junior Aiden Hayes also etched his name into the Texas State record books. Hayes recorded a 2.24m high jump performance, good for the third-best performance in Texas State history.

In the women’s 1000m event, junior Abigail Parra placed first overall for the Texas State Bobcats. Parra recorded a time of 2:58.83, finishing more than a full second ahead of the 2nd place time.

In the women’s 200m final Badal placed fourth overall with a time of 23.64 seconds, giving the maroon and gold another top-5 placement.

Next Meet

The next meet on the schedule for Texas State is the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships from Feb. 24-25. The meet will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Birmingham Crossplex.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
