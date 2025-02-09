Super Bowl LIX predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX tonight at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Lousiana.

Here are predictions from The University Star’s sports staff:

Jackson Kruse, Sports Editor

The Eagles had the NFL’s second-best point differential at +160 in the 2024-25 regular season, whereas the Chiefs’ was +59, 11th in the league. While many view the Chief’s innate ability to win one-score games (12 this season) as a strength, I view the fact they have played in so many as a positive for Philadelphia. Yes, Mahomes and the Chiefs seemingly always come through when it matters, but the Eagles have simply been the most dominant team in the league this season and will show it tonight.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Chiefs 24

Kaden Bessent, Sports Reporter

It’s hard to bet against dominance. The Chiefs have won 17-consecutive one score games—the most in NFL history. Mahomes is one of, if not the most efficient runner in big games and that can prove to be the difference in this one. The Eagles will have to be at their best on third and fourth down if they want to win this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Eagles 27

Adrian Ramirez, Sports Reporter

Against my better judgment, I’m going to get against Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Eagles are 17-1 in their last 18 and I believe have the tools to end the Chiefs bid for a three peat. Feed Saquon Barkley the rock, let the O-line work and I think the Eagles get it done this time around.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24

Grace Darcy, Sports Contributor

Mahomes and the Chiefs will run a controlled offense that eats up the clock and keeps Saquon and the Eagles off the field. When the Eagles do get a chance on offense the Chiefs defense will not let him get over 100 yards.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Eagles 27

Ayden Oredson, Sports Contributor

While there’s this buzz in the air that the Chiefs will three-peat and Mahomes will catapult himself to one of the sport’s greatest…I think Jalen Hurts and company will have something else to say about that!

Prediction: Eagles 31, Chiefs 24