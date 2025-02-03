66° San Marcos
Texas State sprinters shine at New Mexico Team Open

R.J. Porcher, Sports Contributor
February 3, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal competes in the women’s 4×100 relay event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The Texas state track and field team competed in the New Mexico Team Open on Friday and Saturday.

Drew Donley competed in the 200-meter and 60-meter races during the meet. In the 200m, he finished second with a time of 21.03, which is a personal best for him. In the 60m, Donley placed 10th with a time of 6.79.

Daniel Garland also recorded personal bests in the 60m and 200m. In the 60m, he ran 6.89, and in the 200m, he ran 21.03.

For the women’s team, Taejha Badal and Ma’Khi Falkquay competed in both the 60m and 200m during this meet. In the 200m, Badal placed 8th overall with a time of 23.86, and Falkquay placed 14th overall with a time of 24.57.

In the 60m prelims, Falkquay placed 12th overall with a time of 7.62. Badal placed 5th overall with 7.46, which qualified her for the finals. In the finals, she placed 5th with a time of 7.44.

The Bobcats’ next meet is the Charlie Thomas Invitational, which will be held on Feb. 7 in College Station, Texas.

Donate to The University Star