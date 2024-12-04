57° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Markets on The Square are harming local businesses

Jayce Jackson, Opinions Columnist
December 4, 2024
Markets on The Square are harming local businesses
Abby Funderburk

Saturdays are meant to be the busiest days for many downtown San Marcos businesses, but several shops have been negatively impacted due to markets on The Square switching from monthly to weekly.

From thrift stores to apothecaries, small businesses find themselves competing with the Saturday markets, which include the Vanilla Bean MarketArt Squared Market and seasonal festivals such as the Tamale Fest and Merry On The Squarey.

One negatively impacted local business is a vintage clothing store named Vagabond. David Marrs has owned his business for over 20 years.

“It kills [my sales],” Marrs said. “They’re not bringing anything to me; the city says by having them there, it’s helping the economy around here.”

Business owners are told by those who organize the markets they may be good for the economy and bring customers into the downtown area to trickle off and visit local businesses, but that’s not what business owners are seeing.

“Why are you hurting businesses that are here contributing to the economy every day?” Marrs said. “You may get a little sugar rush, but [the markets] are crippling the businesses that are here every day, and people like me who have been here every day for 23 years.”

Another issue surrounding the markets’ economy is many vendors come from outside San Marcos, meaning the money they make does not circulate back to local businesses, as they would return to their cities to spend most of the money there.

“What are they contributing? Something to the community? No, not really,” Marrs said. “They’re competing with me and taking money away from me. That is a percentage of money that I would add back to the community and they are not.”

It is unlikely vendors are paying San Marcos taxes unless they live in the city, which is something local businesses have to do. According to Tax Hero, businesses in San Marcos must pay a sales tax rate of 8.25%. However, vendors still have to pay taxes to the state comptroller every quarter based on sales, as well as the IRS, given they follow these rules.

“[Our taxes] go to the schools and upkeep of the roads,” Marrs said. “I know a bunch of these [vendors] don’t live here, so they’re pulling from [San Marcos].”

Vendors and customers of the markets affect local businesses in other ways, such as taking up the limited parking spaces downtown that could be used for customers of the shops, and devaluing products sold at local businesses.

The city tends to suggest local businesses should start vending at the markets too, but many don’t believe it’s affordable or fair that they should have to compete in the first place, due to already having to pay for and upkeep a brick and mortar business.

Many local businesses don’t believe markets should stop altogether, but they do want solutions to be implemented. Some solutions could be decreasing the frequency of markets, creating parking specified for vendors and market customers and more signage promoting local businesses.

While the downtown markets are a fun addition to the community, local businesses don’t deserve to have their sales negatively impacted. The markets should not end, but mindful solutions must be implemented.

Jayce Jackson is a journalism sophomore

The University Star welcomes Letters to the Editor from its readers. All submissions are reviewed and considered by the Editor in Chief and Opinions Editor for publication. Not all letters are guaranteed for publication.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in columns
Reshape history education for a diverse campus
Reshape history education for a diverse campus
Neglecting student safety at TXST is unacceptable
Neglecting student safety at TXST is unacceptable
In-person classes have more benefits for students
In-person classes have more benefits for students
Gentrification threatens SMTX neighborhood
Gentrification threatens SMTX neighborhood
Student debt puts first-gen students in survival mode
Student debt puts first-gen students in survival mode
College Republicans President Carly French (left) and College Democrats President Averyann Guggenheim (right).
Clash of Columns: College Republicans and Democrats
More in features
Sports Reporter Brendan Fielding stands on a balcony soaking in downtown San Marcos vibes on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Senior 30: My favorite people
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Texas State redshirt freshman quarterback P.J. Hatter (6) participates in pre-game warmups before the ULM game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcat quarterbacks P.J. Hatter and R.J. Martinez enter transfer portal
Multimedia Editor Kobe Arriaga poses in front of a Texas State image, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Live Oak Hall.
Senior 30: Writing, Photography and the Field of Dreams: My Path to Graduation
Decorations light up the Sights and Sounds festival, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Sights & Sounds festival scales back for 2024
The Whips perform for the crowd at Tantra SMTX, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024 in downtown San Marcos.
Community bands together, saves Tantra's live music
More in Opinions
logo
Letter to the Editor: Stop forcing freshmen to live on campus
Main Point: How The Star covered November 6
Main Point: How The Star covered November 6
University Star logo
Letter to the Editor: Why I am voting against Hays County Road Bond (Proposition A)
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
Main Point: Students have a voice in SMTX elections
Students of color have an important voice in elections
Students of color have an important voice in elections
Speak on It: Black students discuss recent hate crime
Speak on It: Black students discuss recent hate crime
Donate to The University Star