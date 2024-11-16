71° San Marcos
Alumni invest in Taraflex for Texas State Volleyball

Hope Monte, Sports Reporter
November 16, 2024
Meg Boles
The Texas State volleyball team huddles together between sets during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Strahan Arena.

Texas State Volleyball unlocks new potential and exhibits program value following the implementation of a new Taraflex volleyball court in October through the support of athletics boosters.

Taraflex is a vinyl sports flooring brand manufactured by Gerflor. It uses innovative technology to provide protection and reduce the impact on athletes’ bodies when they fall, dive or slide onto the court floor.

The desire to bring Teraflex to Strahan Arena has been a long time coming for Head Coach Sean Huiet, but it wasn’t until April that conversation with Texas State boosters for the investment started.

“Teraflex is something that our kids have been asking for for a long time,” Huiet said. “When I met with the boosters, I just said, ‘Hey, this is, this is something I think that would really help us from a recruiting standpoint, from our current team standpoint, and just down the line,’ and so they generously got on board and helped us raise the money.”

Huiet credited Chris and Shannon Rasmussen as the key contributors to receiving funding for the court, which cost nearly $140,000. The Rasmussens previously invested in Bobcat athletics, including a $500,000 donation to baseball and softball facilities in 2023.

The addition of the Teraflex court symbolizes a new step of growth and evolution to propel Bobcat Volleyball among other top Division 1 programs.

“The investment [shows] how volleyball is an important sport,” Huiet said. “Here we play for championships, year in and year out… so the investment of the Teraflex show[s] our athletes [and] show[s] future athletes that volleyball is a priority here at Texas State.”

Having access to Taraflex at the home court not only for games, but also practice provides further relief and protection from the daily wear and tear previously suffered from the harsher original hardwood court. 

“Running is easier, turning is easier, diving astronomically easier, it helps with bruising… So when I’m on back row it’s really nice,” freshman outside hitter MJ McCarthy said.

Due to the benefits of player health protection and the exhibition of investment in volleyball at Texas State, the Taraflex will likely grow future recruitment prospects. 

“I always knew that Texas State does prioritize volleyball, and [the court is] just a big testament to that, so I think it’s like reassuring for us [the team], but also reassuring for recruits,” McCarthy said.

As a senior, libero Alyssa Ortega endured a lifelong career of absorbing impact from hardwood courts. She expressed her optimism for future Texas State athletes who will have their own Taraflex court going forward. 

“[Taraflex] would just be so much better on [young athletes’] bodies as the years going because, like me, growing up on hardwood floor, playing on that, it has like aged me,” Ortega said. “I know a lot of programs that don’t get that [financial support]. So we’re very grateful and thankful for everybody that put money into the Taraflex, I appreciate them so much.”

