73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State softball celebrate the win over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball prevails in Sun Belt Conference tournament
May 12, 2024
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field win nine golds at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, women's team takes championship
May 12, 2024
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State falls to Troy in game two of series
May 12, 2024
ZACHs crawling with Bobcats: students and alumni cross at nearby production
"ZACH's crawling with Bobcats": students and alumni cross at nearby production
May 12, 2024
Texas State senior utility J.J. Smith (25) high-fives Head Coach Ricci Woodard while running home during the Sun Belt tournament championship game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball sits atop the Sun Belt once again, dethrone Ragin' Cajuns in tournament championship
May 11, 2024
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) celebrates the game-winning home run during the Sun Belt conference semifinal game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Zarate's walk-off home run sends Bobcats to Sun Belt tournament championship
May 11, 2024

“ZACH’s crawling with Bobcats”: students and alumni cross at nearby production

Carlene Ottah, Life and Arts Editor
May 12, 2024
ZACHs+crawling+with+Bobcats%3A+students+and+alumni+cross+at+nearby+production
Sophie Pickerrell

On April 3, ZACH Theatre opened its doors to the first night of The Prom. The production is about four washed-up Broadway stars who want to improve their image by rallying behind a teen who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.

Some people on the stage and off the stage have a connection with Texas State University. Three people who play different parts in the production look back at the time they met former and current Bobcats prior to the opening night of The Prom and how the encounter helped them realize.

Gabriel Bernal

Musical theatre alumnus Gabriel Bernal poses for a headshot, June 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. Photo courtesy of Jovani Demetrie.

While attending Texas State, Gabriel Bernal, who plays Trent Oliver and is a musical theatre alumnus, went to shows at ZACH and enjoyed the talent. After graduating in 2015, he lived in New York for almost nine years, working at regional theaters. One of his professors contacted him about auditioning for a role in The Prom.

After the first read-through, two current students introduced themselves to Bernal. It reminded him of when the musical theater program was newer ten years ago and his peers helping to build it up to what it is today.

“It was very cool to see these two young Bobcats in rehearsal with me, representing my friends and all of us that graduated a long time ago,” Bernal said.

The students maintaining their humility and grace no matter how competitive and successful the school became as a name made Bernal proud. He was also impressed by their confidence in their abilities, compared to how Bernal had yet to conceptualize that he was his brand when he was in their position.

“It was beautiful to see these 20- and 21-year-old people just very confident in claiming the things that they want for their life,” Bernal said. “Their dreams are big, and they’re fully capable of them. They wear their pride and courage very naturally.”

Gabby Carney

Technical production alumna Gabby Carney poses for a photo, April 2023, in front of the Theatre Center. Photo courtesy of Rebeka Perales.

Gabby Carney, an assistant stage manager, was a stage manager for a few Texas State productions. She graduated in May 2023 in technical production and spent the following summer as a stage management intern at ZACH, where she started working once the internship ended.

Since then, Carney crossed paths with different Bobcats, including her stage management advisor from when she attended Texas State. Even with The Prom, she had not known Bernal was a Bobcat until partway into the rehearsal process.

“I like to say, ‘ZACH’s crawling with Bobcats’ because there’s a lot of Bobcats that work in Texas State,” Carney said.

Carney said she finds it comforting that they all came from the same place and environment. Even though she works backstage and cannot always talk to actors, she appreciates their small talk moments.

“Everybody was able to get along with each other so well that it didn’t even really matter if they came from Texas State or not,” Carney said.

Eric Shawn

Musical theatre junior Eric Shawn poses for a photo during the afterparty at Pride Night, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at ZACH Theatre. Photo courtesy of Monica Willis.

Eric Shawn, adult ensemble member and a musical theatre junior, acted in and helped choreograph some productions and cabarets at Texas State. His professor asked him if he was interested in being in The Prom. He heard of ZACH and knew many of his friends worked there but did not know what kind of organization it was until he went.

“You have more opportunity to explore [at Texas State],” Shawn said “[With ZACH], you could explore your characters on stage, but it’s more so you’re working rather than learning how to work.”

Shawn said that since many people worked at ZACH in the past, the experience felt like being welcomed into a new family as they showed him how to navigate the area. He met many people who went to Texas State, either in the past or currently, and even reconnected with one who graduated last year.

“It’s a lot of Texas State Bobcats at the ZACH Theatre, which makes it feel even more like home,” Shawn said. “When you know people, you don’t feel like an outsider, and it’s also a blessing.”

ZACH Theatre is in Butler Shores at Town Lake in Austin. The Prom runs from April 3 to May 12, 2024. To see more of ZACH Theatre and its productions, visit https://www.zachtheatre.org/.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior utility J.J. Smith (25) high-fives Head Coach Ricci Woodard while running home during the Sun Belt tournament championship game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball sits atop the Sun Belt once again, dethrone Ragin' Cajuns in tournament championship
Texas State sophomore utility Katarina Zarate (28) celebrates the game-winning home run during the Sun Belt conference semifinal game against South Alabama, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Texas State Softball Stadium.
Zarate's walk-off home run sends Bobcats to Sun Belt tournament championship
Texas State graduate student pitcher Tori McCann (15) pitches the ball in the quarterfinal round game of the Sun Belt conference tournament against Marshall, Friday, May 10. 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats cruise past Marshall into Sun Belt tournament semifinals
Texas State senior pitcher Cameron Bush (3) pitches the ball during the game against Troy, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats take down Trojans in game one of series
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
Mounted horse patrols should not be implemented at Texas State
More in L & A features
(Left) Music studies sophomore Josh Nepote performs hip hopera for the audience alongside (Right) music graduate Jay Nava, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Evans Auditorium.
Hip-hop meets opera in student production debut
Interior design junior Stephanie Valdez records herself in front of the Alkek Staircase, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State students discover community as influencers
Triple Six Social owner Andrea Hernandez cuts the ribbon during its grand opening, Friday, April 19, 2024, at 329 Cheatham St. in San Marcos.
New cafe unveils gothic scenery
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Disabled pet owners of Texas State
Sound recording technology junior Bella Quaid (Left) and her mom (Right) pose at a concert.
In her footsteps: Stories of mothers and daughters of TXST
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
More in L&A_General
Team members of ‘Soapbox’ answer questions on a panel, Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Theatre Center.
TXST Film Club debuts new short film "Soapbox"
(Back: Left to Right) Keiran Greer, Mariela Lopez, Asia Estelle, Avery Michel, Gretchen Garlitos, Lauren Morales (Front: Left to Right) Halle Dillard, Mae Peacock, Lena Wilson-Martinez and Rachel Miller pose, Friday, April 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Art exhibition to showcase perspectives of identity
Pranesha Dangol, a civil engineering freshman and volunteer at the festival, folds clothes at the clothing swap, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Meadows Center in San Marcos.
Earth Day celebration highlights resources and sustainability
Cpls. Aleysha Ortiz (Left) and Haley McClaran (Right) stroll with Lyndon and Duke at Sewell Park, Friday, April 12, 2024, in San Marcos, Texas.
Texas State officers Lyndon and Duke take on training
(From Left to Right) Dallas Anderson, Aiden Potter, Nora Tomlinson, Logan Potter and Kevin Shultz pose for a photo in Martindale, Texas.
Window Shop shows live sound in first official album
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter
PASS keeps pets out of the San Marcos Shelter



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star