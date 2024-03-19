Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

Navigate Left Navigate Right Solangel “Lilo Viva” Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Jinx the Minx poses on the stage at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Kenya Monae entertains the crowd members with a drag performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Dolsen performs at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Dolsen enters the crowd during a drag performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Kenya Monae stands on stage before her performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Brianna St. James interacts with the crowd at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Kenya Monae dances at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Dolsen faces the crowd on stage at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez

Kenya Monae starts her performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill. Marisa Nuñez Navigate Left Navigate Right



















Before SMTX Pride and the opening of Stonewall Warehouse in 2014, the San Marcos LGBTQ+ community went bar to bar dressed head to toe in rainbow to show off their pride at an event called Rainbow Night. After 10 years, Rainbow Night made its way back to San Marcos on March 9 and is here to stay.

Sylvia Sandoval, creator of Rainbow Night, originally created the event to provide a safe space for the San Marcos LGBTQ+ and drag communities in 2010. Since the closure of the previous LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse in Jan. 2023, the local LGBTQ+ and drag communities feel San Marcos lacks a safe space. Sandoval stepped up to change that once more.

“The drag community since Stonewall has closed is here and there but we don’t have a home,” Brianna St. James, local drag queen, said. “Rainbow Night was the start of the [San Marcos] community in drag, and I wouldn’t miss an opportunity to start it back up again.”

Sandoval said about 150 guests crowded into Railyard Bar and Grill to watch local drag performances, support local vendors and dance at Rainbow Night. She plans to continue to host Rainbow Night throughout San Marcos at any bar that welcomes the event.

“Every bar that says ‘come here,’ I’m gonna do it,” Sandoval said.

Johnny Vasallo, communications studies graduate student, was never able to perform at Stonewall Warehouse. Having only started drag three months ago, performing at Rainbow Night as Solangel “Lilo Viva” Vergara was an honor to him.

“Never did I think that I was going to be out here or that there was going to be such a queer presence in town,” Vasallo said. “When it [was] brought up and I was given an opportunity to perform, I was really honored, and I’m elated because now as a family-friendly event we’re able to show people that we aren’t harmful rather, we’re here to instill that we’re here to have a good time.”

Unlike Vasallo, James’ career in drag started with Rainbow Night. She said that 10 years later the event hasn’t changed and continues to thrive in its purpose to provide a safe space for the celebration of LGBTQ+ and drag communities in San Marcos.

“It didn’t change really it’s still the same,” James said. “A lot of people gathering, eating, having a good time and dancing. It didn’t change. It’s like it never skipped a beat.”

Sandoval’s goal is to continue to take over bars for a night just as they did from 2010 to 2014. She said to stay tuned for more Rainbow Nights, March 9 was just the beginning.

“Keep up with our social media… we’re coming back with a bang,” Sandoval said.

For more information and updates on the next Rainbow Night, follow @smtxqc on Instagram and Facebook.