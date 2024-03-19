50° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State junior forward Brandon Love (24) dribbles around his defender during the game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Feb 3, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Trio of men's basketball players enter transfer portal
March 19, 2024
Solangel Lilo Viva Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.
Rainbow Night returns to San Marcos after 10 years
March 19, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates making it to third base, Saturday, March. 17, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State drops the series finale to Appalachian State
March 18, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
TXST women's sports deserve more appreciation
March 18, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard Ja’Niah Henson (1) dribbles past her defender in the game against Southern Miss, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
TXST female athletes reflect on Women's History Month
March 18, 2024
Texas State senior pitcher Peyton Zabel (24) pitches the ball during the game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Filling Wells' shoes: Who's up next in the Bobcat's pitching staff?
March 18, 2024

Rainbow Night returns to San Marcos after 10 years

Marisa Nuñez, Life and Arts Editor
March 19, 2024
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Solangel “Lilo Viva” Vergara receives tips from a crowd member, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Jinx the Minx poses on the stage at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Kenya Monae entertains the crowd members with a drag performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Dolsen performs at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Dolsen enters the crowd during a drag performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Kenya Monae stands on stage before her performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Brianna St. James interacts with the crowd at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Kenya Monae dances at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Dolsen faces the crowd on stage at Rainbow Night, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years

  • Kenya Monae starts her performance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at Railyard Bar and Grill.

    Marisa Nuñez
    Rainbow+Night+returns+to+San+Marcos+after+10+years
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

Before SMTX Pride and the opening of Stonewall Warehouse in 2014, the San Marcos LGBTQ+ community went bar to bar dressed head to toe in rainbow to show off their pride at an event called Rainbow Night. After 10 years, Rainbow Night made its way back to San Marcos on March 9 and is here to stay.

Sylvia Sandoval, creator of Rainbow Night, originally created the event to provide a safe space for the San Marcos LGBTQ+ and drag communities in 2010. Since the closure of the previous LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse in Jan. 2023, the local LGBTQ+ and drag communities feel San Marcos lacks a safe space. Sandoval stepped up to change that once more.

“The drag community since Stonewall has closed is here and there but we don’t have a home,” Brianna St. James, local drag queen, said. “Rainbow Night was the start of the [San Marcos] community in drag, and I wouldn’t miss an opportunity to start it back up again.”

Sandoval said about 150 guests crowded into Railyard Bar and Grill to watch local drag performances, support local vendors and dance at Rainbow Night. She plans to continue to host Rainbow Night throughout San Marcos at any bar that welcomes the event.

“Every bar that says ‘come here,’ I’m gonna do it,” Sandoval said.

Johnny Vasallo, communications studies graduate student, was never able to perform at Stonewall Warehouse. Having only started drag three months ago, performing at Rainbow Night as Solangel “Lilo Viva” Vergara was an honor to him.

“Never did I think that I was going to be out here or that there was going to be such a queer presence in town,” Vasallo said. “When it [was] brought up and I was given an opportunity to perform, I was really honored, and I’m elated because now as a family-friendly event we’re able to show people that we aren’t harmful rather, we’re here to instill that we’re here to have a good time.”

Unlike Vasallo, James’ career in drag started with Rainbow Night. She said that 10 years later the event hasn’t changed and continues to thrive in its purpose to provide a safe space for the celebration of LGBTQ+ and drag communities in San Marcos.

“It didn’t change really it’s still the same,” James said. “A lot of people gathering, eating, having a good time and dancing. It didn’t change. It’s like it never skipped a beat.”

Sandoval’s goal is to continue to take over bars for a night just as they did from 2010 to 2014. She said to stay tuned for more Rainbow Nights, March 9 was just the beginning.

“Keep up with our social media… we’re coming back with a bang,” Sandoval said.

For more information and updates on the next Rainbow Night, follow @smtxqc on Instagram and Facebook.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in L&A_events
Nate Wilburn (left), Justyce Padilla (center) and Sebastian Saavedra (right) offer a brief at the screening for Crabs in a Bucket as students pile in attendance, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Three friends bring one vision to life through on-campus film screening
Local band Bogan Villa performing, March 2022, at Shiners Saloon in Austin, TX.
Local musicians prepare for The Shiner's Saloon Showdown
Former Texas State Student Emergency Services Coordinator Glynis Christine studies a sculpture, Friday, March 1, 2024, at the San Marcos Art Center.
Art exhibit highlights TXST's bond to San Marcos
Professor Louie Dean Valencia presents his new book, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity, as part of the film festival, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Taylor Murphy.
Texas State puts on international film fest
Local resident browses through the Popular Books section Friday, February 9, 2024 at Green Heron.
Starting a new chapter: Bookshop opens in SMTX
Event goers at the Vanilla Bean Market browse the multitude of showcases on display, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, outside Hays County Historic Courthouse.
TXST students host recurring thrift market in downtown SMTX
More in L&A_General
Taquitos Mi Rancho owners Maria Del Rosario Rubio (left) and Augusto Galindo (right) stand in front of their business on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in San Marcos.
Taquitos Mi Rancho thrives a year after expansion
Jonnalys Soto receives her food from the line at Bobcat Quickie, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in San Marcos.
From taco stand to 'Downtown Legend': The Bobcat Quickie story
Assistant professor of English, Denae Dyck, poses with her book Biblical Wisdom and the Victorian Literary Imagination, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Flowers Hall.
Assistant professor to bridge literary and religious gap with book
Director of Echo Catriona McKenzie (Left) and Texas State performance and production alumnus Dannie McCallum (Right) on the set of Echo, Friday, May 27, 2022.
Alumnus in MCU's 'Echo' provides hope for students
San Marcos residents Mike and Angie Harelick on the dance floor at the Golden Sweethearts Ball, Friday Feb. 9, 2024, at the San Marcos Activity Center.
Seniors dance the night away at Golden Sweethearts Ball
The patio area of Palmers Restaurant offers a peaceful setting for dining, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in San Marcos.
Pieces of love in San Marcos: Date ideas for Valentine's Day
More in Life and Arts
Biology senior Ali Jallow showcases her in-apartment studio, The Doll Studio, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in San Marcos.
Biology student balances studies and her studio
TXST Love Stories
TXST Love Stories
Art lovers browse the the display at The Healing Arts Exhibition, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in the San Marcos Art Center in downtown San Marcos.
Healing Hearts brushes away addiction stigma
(From left to right) Music studies junior Tomas Hinojosa and sophomores Jaime Fernandez, Miles Avelar and Emma Hallett posing with their instruments, Jan. 25, 2024, at the School of Music Building.
Saxophone quartet to perform at TMEA
Owner of The Sweet Spot Debbie De La Cruz and her daughters receiving recognition at their ribbon cutting ceremony, Jan. 18, 2024 at The Sweet Spot.
Woman-owned coffee shop gives students a study atmosphere
Business management sophomore Pablo Cardona performs Que Chulada de Mujer at the mens basketball halftime show, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Strahan Arena.
The story behind TXST’s self-taught ranchera singer



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star