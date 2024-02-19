Pieces of love in San Marcos: Date ideas for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day outings can often be hard to plan, but luckily San Marcos is full of hundreds of activities for couples, singles and friends to do this Valentine’s Day.

Hiking and Exploring

San Marcos sits on the edge of the Texas Hill Country making it a spot for views and hiking trails.

Though there are many different options for hiking in San Marcos, The Meadows Center offers hikes that are easily accessible to students. The center is not only for boat tours – though that could also be a fun date – but for hikes through the Spring Lake Natural Area. Located 10 minutes from campus, the Spring Lake Natural Area has multiple trails that vary in length and difficulty.

Hiking could be a great first date or 50th date. It’s a great way to relax and have a simple, easy conversation with someone. It can be the perfect Valentine’s activity for college students because it’s free.

Cheatham Street Warehouse

Cheatham Street Warehouse has been a San Marcos staple since its opening in June 1974. Attending a live show allows the opportunity to create memories and new conversations that can last a lifetime. The dance hall can be the perfect place to go with someone you love.

Though there isn’t a show on Valentine’s Day, there are multiple shows the week of, including Tyler Halverson on Feb. 15 and the Dustin Toliver Band on Feb 17.

San Marcos Restaurants

There are a lot of restaurants in San Marcos, but Palmer’s has been a popular date night spot since it opened in 1978.

The building was constructed in the 1920s and has a courtyard that “is a showcase for dozens of plant species,” according to its website. The courtyard, along with the architecture of the building, sets the scene for a classic Valentine’s evening.

Palmer’s is on the pricier side of San Marcos dining, which may be difficult for students. This is why Valentino’s Pizza could be a low-cost date option.

Along with basically having “Valentine” in its name, Valentino’s Pizza is more affordable and has the authentic San Marcos atmosphere that many residents crave.