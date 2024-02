Last updated 10:25 p.m.

At around 9:15 p.m., San Marcos firefighters responded to a small fire at Alkek Library.

According to firefighters at the scene, there was a small fire on one of the floors in Alkek. As of 9:50 p.m., the fire has been contained but its cause is unknown.

As of 10:20 p.m., all firefighters have left Alkek Library.

The University Star will update as more information is available.