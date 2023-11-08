Live 2023 Hays County Uniform Election Updates

The University Star will provide updates to the city council race and all 14 propositions as information becomes available. Results are unofficial.
Updated at 11:11 p.m.
San Marcos City Council Place 4
Shane Scott: 64.29%
Atom von Arndt: 35.71%
Propositions updated at 12:30 a.m.
Proposition 1
For: 79.17%
Against: 20.83%
Proposition 2
For: 65.1%
Against: 34.9%
Proposition 3
For: 68.29%
Against: 31.71%
Proposition 4
For: 83.69%
Against: 16.31%
Proposition 5
For: 64.26%
Against: 35.74%
Proposition 6
For: 77.65%
Against: 22.35%
Proposition 7
For: 64.93%
Against: 35.07%
Proposition 8
For: 69.48%
Against: 30.52%
Proposition 9
For: 83.78%
Against: 16.22%
Proposition 10
For: 55.08%
Against: 44.92%
Proposition 11
For: 63.25%
Against: 36.75%
Proposition 12
For: 53.08%
Against: 46.92%
Proposition 13
For: 37.49%
Against: 62.51%
Proposition 14
For: 76.49%
Against: 23.51%