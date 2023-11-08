69° San Marcos
Latest Stories
Texas State will continue to hold voting for the 2021 city and school general election until 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, at the Performing Arts Center.
Voters approve $3.45 billion to Teacher Retirement System of Texas
November 8, 2023
Voters approve $3.5 billion fund for Texas public universities
November 8, 2023
Here's what Texas voters approved in the 2023 Uniform Election
November 8, 2023
City Council Place 4 Candidate Shane Scott.
Shane Scott reelected to city council
November 8, 2023
City Council Place 4 candidate Alyssa Garza.
Alyssa Garza reelected to city council
November 7, 2023
Live 2023 Hays County Uniform Election Updates
November 7, 2023

Live 2023 Hays County Uniform Election Updates

Editorial Board
November 7, 2023
Texas+State+held+early+voting+for+San+Marcos+runoff+elections+Nov.+30+to+Dec.+4+and+on+Election+Day+Dec.+8+at+the+Performing+Arts+Center.
Star file photo
Texas State held early voting for San Marcos runoff elections Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 and on Election Day Dec. 8 at the Performing Arts Center.

The University Star will provide updates to the city council race and all 14 propositions as information becomes available. Results are unofficial. 

 

Updated at 11:11 p.m.

San Marcos City Council Place 4

Shane Scott: 64.29%

Atom von Arndt: 35.71%




Propositions updated at 12:30 a.m.

Proposition 1 

For: 79.17%

Against: 20.83%

 

Proposition 2

For: 65.1%

Against: 34.9%

 

Proposition 3 

For: 68.29%

Against: 31.71%

 

Proposition 4

For: 83.69%

Against: 16.31%

 

Proposition 5

For: 64.26%

Against: 35.74%

 

Proposition 6

For: 77.65%

Against: 22.35%

 

Proposition 7 

For: 64.93%

Against: 35.07%

 

Proposition 8 

For: 69.48%

Against: 30.52%

 

Proposition 9

For: 83.78%

Against: 16.22%

 

Proposition 10 

For: 55.08%

Against: 44.92%

 

Proposition 11

For: 63.25%

Against: 36.75%

 

Proposition 12

For: 53.08%

Against: 46.92%

 

Proposition 13 

For: 37.49%

Against: 62.51%

 

Proposition 14

For: 76.49%

Against: 23.51%
