Latest Stories
91°
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Illustration by Sarah Manning
San Marcos needs a new center of LGBTQ+ culture
September 17, 2023
Business management junior, Bailey Stewart checking dishes, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Grins Restaurant.
Sharing smiles at Grins: Customers reflect on San Marcos' long-time staple
September 17, 2023
Texas State senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) scores a touchdown against Jackson State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State offense shines in 77-34 blowout against Jackson State
September 17, 2023
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by No. 20 Kansas to close out Jayhawk Classic
September 17, 2023
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins back-to-back games to begin Jayhawk Classic 2-0
September 16, 2023
Construction workers work on a project at the site of James Street Housing, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in San Marcos.
New dorm to open doors in 2025
September 16, 2023

Texas State offense shines in 77-34 blowout against Jackson State

Carter Bordwell, Sports Contributor
September 17, 2023
Texas+State+senior+wide+receiver+Shadeed+Ahmed+%280%29+scores+a+touchdown+against+Jackson+State%2C+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023%2C+at+Bobcat+Stadium.+
Sarah Manning
Texas State senior wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) scores a touchdown against Jackson State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.

Texas State (2-1) exploded offensively as it clobbered Jackson State (2-2) in a 77-34 statement win in its home opener Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium.

The fireworks were on full display as the Bobcats scored a touchdown on their first nine drives. Texas State finished the game with 684 total yards of offense.

Texas State’s 77 points were the most scored since 1920 when it scored a program-record 78 against Meridian College. The 684 yards were also its most since it had a program-record 696 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during the 2014-15 season.

This performance came after a 20-13 loss last week versus I-35 rival UTSA, where the offense struggled to move the ball. Head coach G.J. Kinne talked about his team’s ability to bounce back.

“Sometimes you have to get punched in the mouth to figure out your deficiencies. I thought we did that and will continue to get better,” Kinne said postgame.

Texas State redshirt junior quarterback T.J. Finley was the game-changer on offense, going 17-of-21 with 251 passing yards and five total touchdowns. Finley said the team’s mindset going into the home opener was clear.

“We’re not going to lose at home. We’re going to protect our house. This same turf that we practice on, we sweat and bleed on,” Finley said.

While the offense was the star of the night, the defense struggled early, allowing the Tigers to score 20 points in the first 20 minutes of the game.

The defense eventually settled down and didn’t allow another point in the first half and combined for six sacks, two from junior defensive end Deven Wright.

Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby also saw some action in the game and rushed for over 100 yards. Hornsby’s rushing performance marked the first time a Texas State quarterback has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. Hornsby also had two rushing touchdowns.

Jackson State senior quarterback Jason Brown went 16-of-26 with 209 yards and an interception. The Tigers offense combined for 400 yards.

The Texas State faithful showed up for the home opener, as Saturday’s attendance of 24,118 was the ninth largest in program history. Kinne was very complimentary of the fan turnout at his first home game at Texas State.

“I thought the fans and what we had in the stadium today was really special,” Kinne said. “That’s why I came to Texas State.”

Texas State will now turn its focus onto its next opponent, the University of Nevada, as it seeks to win back-to-back games for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Kickoff between Texas State and Nevada is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Leave a Comment
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State swept by No. 20 Kansas to close out Jayhawk Classic
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State wins back-to-back games to begin Jayhawk Classic 2-0
Construction workers work on a project at the site of James Street Housing, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in San Marcos.
New dorm to open doors in 2025
Illustration by Afaaf Alnahas
Students must work to reclaim the love for learning
Local drag queen Brianna St. James performs on stage at SMTX Pride, Sept. 9, 2023, at San Marcos Plaza Park.
Senate Bill 12 affects local drag community
Will Keeter prepares hot dogs in front of customers at Keeters Kitchen, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at The Square.
Texas State alumnus overcoming obstacles, eating the cost
More in football
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jason Gold Jr. pushes back against a training dummy, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Texas State looks to bounce back in first home game of Kinne era
Texas State redshirt senior center Caleb Johnson prepares to snap the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
“Good protein and carbs”: TXST offensive lineman diet
Texas State redshirt junior running back Calvin Hill (11) carries the ball against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
Texas State running backs remain confident in the wake of Pare’s injury
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) stiff arms a UTSA defender, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Alamodome.
Roadrunners hold off Bobcats to give Kinne his first loss at Texas State
Texas State senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones rounds up the team and chants encouraging words, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State seeks first 2-0 start in a decade against I-35 rival UTSA
Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby (4) throws a pass during the spring game, Saturday, April. 22, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
“There’s no place like home”: Malik Hornsby’s journey to Texas State
More in Sports
The Texas State volleyball team gathers together after a point against UTSA, Saturday, Aug. 19. 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State suffers back-to-back losses to open Bobcat Classic
Texas State freshman midfielder Victoria Meza (4) looks for an open pass Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Holeman earns career win 300 as Bobcats shutout Texas Southern
Texas State junior defender Anna Dunch (14) dribbles the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State ends losing streak with 3-1 win over Houston Christian
Texas State sophomore wide reciever Kole Wilson (2) runs after making a catch against Baylor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at McLane Stadium in Waco.
Kinne era begins with a bang as Texas State takes down Baylor for historic win
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a winning point, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats cap off Texas State Invitational with upset over No. 13 Houston
Texas State senior setter Ryann Torres (14) and redshirt freshman outsider hitter Samantha Wunsch (8) argue a call, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats rally from two-set deficit to defeat North Texas
Sections
Services
Contact Information

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Support Us and get our Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2023 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star

Comments (0)

All The University Star Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *