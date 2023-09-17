Texas State offense shines in 77-34 blowout against Jackson State

Texas State (2-1) exploded offensively as it clobbered Jackson State (2-2) in a 77-34 statement win in its home opener Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium.

The fireworks were on full display as the Bobcats scored a touchdown on their first nine drives. Texas State finished the game with 684 total yards of offense.

Texas State’s 77 points were the most scored since 1920 when it scored a program-record 78 against Meridian College. The 684 yards were also its most since it had a program-record 696 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff during the 2014-15 season.

This performance came after a 20-13 loss last week versus I-35 rival UTSA, where the offense struggled to move the ball. Head coach G.J. Kinne talked about his team’s ability to bounce back.

“Sometimes you have to get punched in the mouth to figure out your deficiencies. I thought we did that and will continue to get better,” Kinne said postgame.

Texas State redshirt junior quarterback T.J. Finley was the game-changer on offense, going 17-of-21 with 251 passing yards and five total touchdowns. Finley said the team’s mindset going into the home opener was clear.

“We’re not going to lose at home. We’re going to protect our house. This same turf that we practice on, we sweat and bleed on,” Finley said.

While the offense was the star of the night, the defense struggled early, allowing the Tigers to score 20 points in the first 20 minutes of the game.

The defense eventually settled down and didn’t allow another point in the first half and combined for six sacks, two from junior defensive end Deven Wright.

Texas State redshirt junior quarterback Malik Hornsby also saw some action in the game and rushed for over 100 yards. Hornsby’s rushing performance marked the first time a Texas State quarterback has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game. Hornsby also had two rushing touchdowns.

Jackson State senior quarterback Jason Brown went 16-of-26 with 209 yards and an interception. The Tigers offense combined for 400 yards.

The Texas State faithful showed up for the home opener, as Saturday’s attendance of 24,118 was the ninth largest in program history. Kinne was very complimentary of the fan turnout at his first home game at Texas State.

“I thought the fans and what we had in the stadium today was really special,” Kinne said. “That’s why I came to Texas State.”

Texas State will now turn its focus onto its next opponent, the University of Nevada, as it seeks to win back-to-back games for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Kickoff between Texas State and Nevada is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.